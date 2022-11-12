Nebraska-Kearney used a dominant second half to pull away for a 42-0 win over Northeastern State on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Gable Field in the regular-season finale for both football teams.
Malik Antwine had 10 catches for 119 yards for Northeastern State (1-10, 1-10 MIAA), only the third triple-digit receiving performance this season for the RiverHawks and the highest yardage total of those three. The sophomore became the first NSU receiver with at least 10 catches in a game since Zac King had 11 vs. Central Missouri on Nov. 4, 2017.
Nebraska-Kearney (8-3, 8-3) now will await word of a potential bowl berth. The Lopers – who entered the game fifth in NCAA Division II in rushing yards – rolled up 357 yards rushing and 481 yards of offense. Running back Damien Cearns had 21 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown for UNK, which won all five of its road games this season.
Nebraska-Kearney quarterback T.J. Davis, last season's runner-up for the Harlon Hill Trophy, rushed eight times for 103 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and also passed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Thomas Tews. Davis finished the game with 102 career touchdowns.
Northeastern State didn't score for the first time this season, but the RiverHawks had their chances. On their opening drive, they won a replay challenge made by coach J.J. Eckert to maintain possession before Tyler Crawford's 42-yard field-goal attempt into the wind fell just short.
The RiverHawks' defense held Nebraska-Kearney scoreless after a blocked punt gave the Lopers possession at the NSU 16 late in the first quarter. Crawford left another field goal just short from 49 yards with 10:12 left in the second quarter.
Cearns' 17-yard touchdown run with 4:59 left in the second quarter broke a scoreless tie and the Lopers led 7-0 at halftime. Then they rolled up 249 yards of offense during the third quarter, scoring on a 3-yard pass to Tews and Davis' 73-yard option keeper. Tews caught a 13-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Senior linebacker Isaac Little led the RiverHawks' defense with eight tackles, while defensive backs Jordan Lamotte and Johnny Jean had seven tackles each. Sophomore LaKedrick Holmes snagged an interception for Northeastern State.
NSU's three quarterbacks – Ben Ward, Grant Elerick and Jacob Frazier – combined to complete 17 of 45 passes for 179 yards and two interceptions.
Before the game, NSU honored five seniors – wide receiver Dashawn Williams, defensive lineman Shaakir Smith, Frazier, Little and defensive lineman Christian Wills.
