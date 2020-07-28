SHAWNEE – NSU incoming freshman Blake Corn highlighted the East defense Saturday in the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association All-State game.
Corn, a local Tahlequah product, recorded a team-high six tackles, three tackles for losses, and had a sack.
The RiverHawks had eight participate in the game with seven of those making the starting lineup.
Continuing on the defensive side of the ball, Drew Elerick recorded four tackles for the East with one tackle for a two-yard loss. Brody Sartin had three take-downs for the East, and Mason Olguin had one for the West squad.
Tahlequah's Dae Dae Leathers and Muskogee's Jimmie Coleman were starting halfbacks for the East team. Leathers had three carries for seven yards; Coleman had three rushes and one kickoff return for 23 yards.
Grant Elerick completed 5 of 11 passes for 11 yards and played behind Oklahoma State signee Gunnar Gundy.
The West would edge the East, 21-13, it what was the first live-action for players since March.
Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee hosted this year's All-State game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.