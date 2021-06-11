TAHLEQUAH -- NSU softball coach Clay Davis has announced the additions of two transfer students to the 2022 roster. Raegan Edwards (Broken Arrow) is transferring from Texas Arlington, where she was a freshman. Kiersten Clark (Durmright) is coming from Connors State, where she was a sophomore academically.
Clark played in 40 games at Connors State and batted .313 for the Cowgirls this last spring with ten extra-base hits with 31 runs scored. She was limited in action during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the majority of the season.
Edwards played on a UTA team that qualified for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament this spring and saw limited action as a true freshman for the Mavericks. She was signed out of Broken Arrow, where she was an All-District, All-Region, and All-State selection.
