TAHLEQUAH -- Men’s soccer head coach Rob Czlonka announced that his program has received five National Letter of Intent from two Oklahomans, two Texans and one Floridian Wednesday. They will make their way to Tahlequah in the fall of 2021.
David Francher; Sand Springs, Okla. (Charles Page HS)
David Francher, a Sand Springs native, was named the defensive MVP of his Charles Page High School team during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Braxton Bulman; Claremore, Okla. (Sequoyah HS)
Braxton Bulman is a three time all-district midfielder at nearby Sequoyah High School. The Claremore native has been named the MVP of the team.
Javier Solis; Dallas, Texas (J.J. Pearce HS)
Midfielder Javier Solis was named to first-team all-district in his sophomore and junior seasons at J.J. Pearce High School in Dallas. The team won the district championship in his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Alex Guzman; Mount Pleasant, Texas (Mount Pleasant HS)
Alex Guzman joins Solis as a texan joining the program. He was named the district defensive MVP as a junior, Guzman was also named the overall district MVP and second-team all-state as a junior at Mount Pleasant High School. In 2019, at Murray State Community College, as a freshman he was named to the all-region team.
Miguel Torres; Broward County, Fl. (Union High School)
Miguel Torres was a key member of his high school team and had played for two high quality club programs in TSC Hurricanes and the OK Energy FC.
Northeastern State finished the Great American Conference with a 9-5-0 record in 2019. It’s 2020 season is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
