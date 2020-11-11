TAHLEQUAH -- Head softball coach Clay Davis announced Wednesday the signing of five newcomers to the 2021 and beyond squad. The team received National Letter of Intent from one pitcher, one infielder and three outfielders.
Northeastern State University Athletics highlights each signee below and includes a quote from the head coach.
Drew Hawkins, OF, Sand Springs Okla. (Sand Springs HS)
Drew adds to a growing list of former Sandites to Tahlequah following in the footsteps of current graduate assistant Jessica Schuler and redshirt-freshman Cameron Clemons. At Sand Springs, Hawkins was an outstanding outfielder receiving all-district, all-region and being named a starter on the Large East All-State team. Drew is a member of the National Honor Society. Hawkins plays at Sand Springs High School for coach Shelli Brown and competed in the summer for OK Impact coached by Chad Jones. During the offseason she is a member of the Sand Springs track team. Drew is the daughter of GW Hawkins and the late Jenny Hawkins.
“Drew is a dynamic talent that we were able to grab late in the recruiting process. As an incredible athlete she brings the element of speed to our team. Her versatility to play in the middle of the infield or outfield makes her a serious contender to make an immediate impact. She comes from a winning program at Sand Springs and knows how to compete at a high level.” - Head coach Clay Davis
Madison Heinle, Pitcher, Rogers, Ark. (Rogers HS)
Madison plays for coach Mike Harper at Rogers High School and in the summer months joins coach Chris Lamson’s NWA Legends. While in highschool Heinle was named the newcomer of the year, and to the all-conference and all-state teams. During her sophomore season she tied the single season strikeout record notching 173. Heinle is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, DECA, FCA, Link Crew, Mu Alpha Theta and serves as the yearbook editor. Madison plans to major in finance. She is the daughter of Kem and Shelly Heinle.
“Madison is a true power pitcher that will pitch in big games the minute she gets here. She is a true ace in the circle and will solidify our pitching staff for years to come. She follows a long line of big time pitchers in my tenure following Coleman, Wooldridge and Young. Madison has a chance to be better than all of them.” - Head coach Clay Davis
Avery Krolczyk, OF, Spring Tex. (Klein Oak HS)
Avery comes to Northeastern State from Texas where she played for coach Barry Wilson at Klein Oak High School and competed during the summer under coach Cheryl Wyrick on the Texas Threat Gold 18U team. She has been a varsity starter every year and has led her team to playoffs for the past three years. Avery was featured in VYPE Houston her junior year. Krolczyk was named to the all-academic team and also named to second-team all-district two seasons in a row. During the spring of 2021 Avery will play for Lisa DeBruin at Waller High School. Avery is the daughter of Shawn and Tina Krolczyk.
“Avery is a true five-tool player. She is dynamic in the box, runs extremely well and has a cannon for an arm in the outfield. We expect Avery to come in and replace one of our graduating outfielders immediately. She is very disciplined at the plate and possesses a ton of pop off the barrel. The ceiling is very high for Avery and we are excited to see where her talents can take her.” - Head coach Clay Davis
Rhett Looney, 2B/UTL, Pryor Okla. (Pryor HS)
Rhett is a four year starter at second base transferring from Adair to Pryor following her freshman season. She was named all-district as a freshman, newcomer of the year as sophomore, all-district as a junior and defensive player of the year as a senior. She played for coach Chell Looney at Adair and coach Mark Dicus at Pryor. In the summer Rhett plays for the Oklahoma Bombers coached by Mark Sheldon. Additionally, Looney was a state champion in cross country as a freshman and has started for three years on the basketball court. She is a member of the highschool lead team, Lead Team of America, community service club and serves as student council secretary. Rhett is the daughter of Chell and Jamie Looney.
“Rhett is a very versatile player in the fact she can play multiple positions. We think she can help us in the middle of the infield as well as in the outfield. Rhett is a fantastic runner and will bring a speed element to us that we have been striving to build over the last couple of years. We believe with Rhett being committed to softball full-time the strength she will add will truly help her push to be in our lineup sooner than later.” - Head coach Clay Davis
Delaney Mills, OF, Tulsa Okla. (Tulsa Union HS)
At Tulsa Union Delaney plays for coach Jerry Pease and joins the Chris Lamson led NWA Legends during the summer. Delaney was a four year starter at Tulsa Union earning numerous all-conference, all-district and all-region awards. She also earned the Tulsa World softball team award. Delaney is the daughter of Eric and Jennifer Mills.
“Delaney is an amazing power slapper. She is very comparable to one of our best hitters ever in current graduate assistant Jessica Boone. They both possess the ability to play small ball, but also make the outfield respect their power. Like Avery, we think Delaney can come in here and really push to take over for one of our graduating senior outfielders. Speed seems to be a theme with this class and Delaney adds to that.” - Head coach Clay Davis
Northeastern State was 16-8 before the coronavirus pandemic paused the 2020 campaign.
