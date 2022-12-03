KEARNEY, Neb. – Northeastern State blistered Nebraska-Kearney with 65.4 percent shooting in the second half and took an 85-62 road win Saturday evening.
Graduate transfer Tristan Green gave the RiverHawks his best performance of the season, shooting 9 for 11 from the field for 20 points. Tylor Arnold had a season-high 13 points, and Christian Cook hit double-figure scoring for the 38th time with 11. The team had all but one scoring, with the NSU bench having 27 points.
The Lopers stuck with NSU for the first half tailing 43-39 at the intermission. UNK's performance fell off a cliff in the second half shooting a mere 32 percent. Green had ten points, and Dillon Bailey had seven points as the RiverHawks only missed five of their 23 shot attempts in the final 20 minutes. All of NSU's scoring in the second half came away from the three-point arc, with only one shot attempt coming from long range.
Northeastern State outscored the Lopers 56 to 28 inside the paint as they improved to 5-2 (2-1 MIAA) this season. Saturday's victory is the third consecutive for the RiverHawks over UNK in the team's largest road win margin since Dec. 2010 at Eastern New Mexico.
Nebraska-Kearney had four in double-figures as they shot 44.2 percent against the RiverHawks and will fall to 2-6 (0-2 MIAA). Saturday's loss is the fourth consecutive for the Lopers.
Northeastern State will return home to host Emporia State on Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m.
UNK 79, NSU 46
Courtney Lee was NSU's lone player in double-figures with 13 points, Jaylee Kindred and Ashton Hackler both had nine.
UNK limited the RiverHawks to just six three-point attempts on the afternoon and connected on just one, a season-low for NSU.
Northeastern State trailed 20-14 following the first stanza, but a seven-point second period allowed the Lopers to pull away for its eighth consecutive win this season.
The Lopers (8-1, 2-0 MIAA) had three in double-figures, with Shiloh McCool leading both teams with 17 points.
Kindred paced NSU with six rebounds, Patrycja Pawlata added five with six points.
The RiverHawks shot 37 percent (20-54) from the field as they dropped their second consecutive game to fall to 4-3 overall (1-2 MIAA).
Northeastern State will return home to host Emporia State on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m.
