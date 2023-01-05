TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State used an 11-2 run in the final 5:05 to drive past rivals Central Oklahoma, 60-59, Thursday evening inside the NSU Event Center. Jaylee Kindred had 12 points and the go-ahead bucket with six seconds remaining to close out the late rally.
The win snapped a six-game skid for the RiverHawks as they improved to 5-7 overall and 2-6 in MIAA play. Ashton Hackler led NSU in scoring for the third time this season with 19 points and added eight rebounds. Courtney Lee put in 12 points, five assists, and five boards.
Central Oklahoma led by eight with 5:05 left before the RiverHawks scored seven unanswered points. Kindred, playing with four fouls, had all six of NSU's final points. The sophomore also pulled down eight rebounds, matching her career best.
Northeastern State only led just over four minutes Thursday and never held more than a four-point lead. On the glass, the RiverHawks out-paced UCO 37-to-33, which has been a formula for success this season, with NSU holding a 5-1 record when they out-rebound its foe.
The Bronchos had three in double figures as they fell to 5-8 and 2-7. Northeastern State snapped a 12-game skid to its in-state rivals but holds a 41-33 series lead over Central Oklahoma.
Northeastern State remains at home and will host Newman on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
UCO 74, NSU 65
Central Oklahoma second chance points and turnovers proved too much to overcome for Northeastern State on Thursday.
The Bronchos outscored the RiverHawks 27-9 on the offensive glass and NSU miscues.
"You gotta be the team that makes the plays, and that was them (UCO) tonight," said head coach Ja Havens. "I know we're going to respond the right way, and I think there are going to be more opportunities for us to make those plays, and I firmly believe that they are going to do it."
Dillon Bailey and Christian Cook paced the RiverHawks with 21 points. Cook landed a game-high five treys, one short of matching his career best. Ryan Gendron had seven rebounds and a pair of steals off the bench.
NSU was the better shooting team (48.8 percent) Thursday but was limited to just 41 possessions, a three-year low.
Jaden Wells led Central Oklahoma with 19 points as the Bronchos improved to 14-1 and 8-1 and won their eighth consecutive game.
The loss drops NSU to 7-5 and 4-4. They will look to close the week off Saturday, hosting Newman at 3:30 p.m.
