A disastrous start put Northeastern State into an early hole and the RiverHawks weren't able to climb out, falling 49-14 at No. 16/20 Pittsburg State on Saturday night at Carnie Smith Stadium.
Quick touchdowns on defense and special teams meant Pittsburg State (3-0, 3-0 MIAA) – the first ranked team NSU has faced this football season – led 14-0 before the Gorillas' offense took the field midway through the first quarter. The Gorillas won for the 12th straight time in their series against Northeastern State (0-3, 0-3).
Wide receiver Malik Antwine was NSU's top offensive producer, catching one touchdown pass and throwing another. The RiverHawks managed only 226 yards of total offense. Jordan Lamotte led NSU's defense with 11 tackles.
Pittsburg State running back Caleb Lewis carried 19 times for 153 yards and one touchdown while quarterback Chad Dodson, the reigning MIAA offensive player of the week, completed only 9 of 22 passes for 151 yards but threw for two touchdowns in three quarters of action.
On the game's second play, NSU quarterback Jacob Frazier, under a heavy rush, tried to throw the ball out of bounds, but instead Pitt State's Antoine Nunn Jr. grabbed it and raced 26 yards for a touchdown. After the ensuing kickoff, the RiverHawks went three-and-out and Kaizer Newell blocked the punt, then returned it 6 yards for another touchdown that put Pittsburg State up 14-0.
The RiverHawks settled down and scored on a 5-yard pass from Frazier to Antwine late in the first quarter. The Gorillas quickly answered with a 7-yard scoring pass from Dodson to Dallas Bond, making it 21-7 at the end of the quarter.
NSU successfully pulled off a trick play, as Frazier lateraled to Antwine, who then threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Dashawn Williams. The RiverHawks then forced a Pittsburg State punt and had possession with a chance to tie or go ahead, but the drive stalled.
That proved to be the RiverHawks' best chance to make a game of it. A 46-yard pass from Dodson to Bryce Murphy set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Lewis 7:53 before halftime.
The Gorillas added two more touchdowns before intermission, on a 14-yard jet sweep reverse by Christian Carter and a 5-yard pass from Dodson to Lawrence Harris Jr., pushing their lead to 42-14.
NSU kicker Tyler Crawford missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of the half. Pittsburg State had the only score of the second half, a 4-yard jet sweep reverse by Jamahl Horn in the third quarter.
The RiverHawks will host Lincoln (Mo.) in their homecoming game next Saturday at Gable Field.
