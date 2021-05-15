Skyler Nelson hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the top of the ninth off Northeastern State reliever Dakodah Jones and Rogers State eliminated the RiverHawks in a two-game sweep of the best-of-three MIAA playoff series with an 8-6 win in Tahlequah.
NSU's first home playoff games since 1996 ended without a victory.
A five-run second erased a 1-0 NSU lead, the last it would have, that on Collin Kingensmith's solo home run.
Singles by Jaxon Phipps, Nathan Norris and Reid Fehr led to a two-run eighth that drew the RiverHawks even. Blaze Brothers and Brayden Rodden reached on fielder’s choice grounders scoring Phipps and Fehr.
Phipps and Klingensmith turned in 3-for-5 games at the plate for NSU, which finishes at 26-16. Rogers moves on in the MIAA playoffs at 20-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.