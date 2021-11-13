 NSU (2-8) at NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (8-2), noon —Saturday will be the furthest north November road trip for Northeastern State since 1961, which happened to be a non-conference contest against the Lopers.  The 1961 trip for NSU was the first visit to Kearney.  The RiverHawks will be sporting their alternate gray uniforms for the first and only time this season. 

