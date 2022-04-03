TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State hit five home runs, and Blake Freeman broke the program record for career hits as the RiverHawks completed a three-game sweep of Missouri Western 14-5 Sunday.
Freeman hit a single in the second inning to reach 203, surpassing Joel Eusebio (2006-09) for the top spot in the program. The fourth-year member of the RiverHawks also drew a pair of walks and swiped two bases.
The sweep of Missouri Western is the first for the RiverHawks as they improved to 21-12 overall and 11-9 in the MIAA.
Blaze Brothers had a four-RBI game with a double and home run, while Tucker Dunlap was a triple short of the cycle. Matt Kaiser hit a pair of homers, with one being inside the park on a liner down the right field line in the eighth that rattled into the corner.
C.D. White sent a ball over the left centerfield fence in the second for his fourth homer of the year. Dunlap and Collin Klingensmith both had three-RBI games at the plate.
Davin Pollard (1-2) earned his first career win on the mound in his eighth start going five innings and striking out four. Trey Havens went three innings with four strikeouts in his fourth appearance of the week.
The RiverHawks outhit the Griffons (5-23, 3-16) 15-9.
Northeastern State remains at home to host Northwestern Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
From Saturday:
NSU 7, Missouri Western 3
TAHLEQUAH --Matt Kaiser had a pair of singles and two RBIs, Blaze Brothers hit his sixth homer of the season in the sixth, and Collin Klingensmith slashed his fifth long-ball in the seventh.
Jonathan Smithey (3-2) tossed six strong innings, striking out seven in 99 pitches for the win, and allowing just one earned run to cross home. Quinten Romero, Dakodah Jones, and Jake Bigham finished the game out of the NSU pen.
With the win, Northeastern State improves to 20-12,10-9 MIAA while Missouri Western drops to 5-23 ,3-16 MIAA.
The RiverHawks will look for the sweep Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch scheduled.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Northeastern State rallied from a 10-stroke deficit to claim a win at the Palm Valley Classic Saturday. The RiverHawks shot the lowest round of the day with a 290, beating Cal State Monterey Bay by a pair of strokes on a 588 score.
Monterey Bay led the field by ten entering the day but shot a 15-over to open the door for the RiverHawks to take the win with a stellar round.
The team win is the first of the season as they closed out the regular season with momentum by beating the field of 28 teams. Additionally, NSU's 290 on Saturday bested their season-low round by five.
Kaylee Petersen paced the RiverHawks on the leaderboard and was tied for fifth overall with a 145 (72-73). Aitana Hernandez was one stroke back, carding an even 72 in the final round, placing tied for eighth.
Thanks to a 1-under score, Marybeth Bellnap climbed up 20 spots and was tied for 15th with a 147 (76-71).
Yasmin Hang was tied for 27th (76-74–150), and Nina Lee came in tied for 63rd (76-80–156).
Northeastern State will be idle until April 21-23, when they will play in the MIAA Championships.
TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State won in extras and run-ruled Lincoln for their third consecutive MIAA sweep Saturday. The RiverHawks took the opener 8-0 in five innings and Sydney Balderrama hit a sac fly in the ninth to beat the Blue Tigers 5-4.
NSU moves to 19-16 overall and 7-3 in MIAA play, winning seven of their previous eight games.
In game one, the RiverHawks jumped on top of the Blue Tigers in the opening at-bats for six runs. Carly Kelley hit a two-run shot as part of ten batters who went to the plate.
In the second, Chole Bohuslavicky added an RBI single and smashed a homer in the fourth.
Lincoln was limited to three hits, with Gail Young (8-5) striking out four in four innings of work. Jenna Chassie spun a scoreless fifth.
The RiverHawks took a 4-3 lead into the seventh in the nightcap, where the Blue Tigers hit a one-out homer to extend the game. Northeastern State had the winning run at third with one out in the bottom half of the inning but was left stranded.
Following an extra inning, NSU wouldn't miss scoring a runner from third for a second time, and Balderrama hit her second pitch deep enough to score Delaney Mills in for the winning run.
Addy Wolfe hit her sixth homer of the season, and Rhomie Bradshaw had two of NSU's eight hits.
Madison Heinle (4-3) struck out nine in relief to earn the win.
With the losses, Lincoln falls to 11-20 and 0-13.
