TOPEKA, Kan. – Maleeah Langstaff and Zaria Collins were both in double figures but the RiverHawks were never able to recover from a cold start dropping a 71-49 contest Tuesday evening at Washburn.

The RiverHawks hit the opening bucket and the Ichabods scored the next nine to hand NSU its fourth consecutive road setback, dropping them to 6-21 overall (4-17 MIAA).

Langstaff led NSU in scoring for the 16th time this season with a game-high 17 points, shooting 8-for-17, and grabbing six rebounds.  Collins turned in her 33rd career double-digit scoring effort with 16 points and six rebounds.

NSU wouldn’t get much scoring help elsewhere Tuesday with its bench being outscored 34-9.

From the field, NSU shot 33.9 percent (19-56) and was out-rebounded by seven with 29 as a team.  The Ichabods were 50.9 percent (27-53) and controlled the paint 42-24.

Washburn swept the home-and-home series and improves to 13-13 (11-9 MIAA).

The RiverHawks close out their season at Rogers State on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off inside the Claremore Expo Center.

On Wednesday, the NSU men host Rogers State at 3 p.m. at the NSU Event Center.

