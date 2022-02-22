TOPEKA, Kan. – Maleeah Langstaff and Zaria Collins were both in double figures but the RiverHawks were never able to recover from a cold start dropping a 71-49 contest Tuesday evening at Washburn.
The RiverHawks hit the opening bucket and the Ichabods scored the next nine to hand NSU its fourth consecutive road setback, dropping them to 6-21 overall (4-17 MIAA).
Langstaff led NSU in scoring for the 16th time this season with a game-high 17 points, shooting 8-for-17, and grabbing six rebounds. Collins turned in her 33rd career double-digit scoring effort with 16 points and six rebounds.
NSU wouldn’t get much scoring help elsewhere Tuesday with its bench being outscored 34-9.
From the field, NSU shot 33.9 percent (19-56) and was out-rebounded by seven with 29 as a team. The Ichabods were 50.9 percent (27-53) and controlled the paint 42-24.
Washburn swept the home-and-home series and improves to 13-13 (11-9 MIAA).
The RiverHawks close out their season at Rogers State on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off inside the Claremore Expo Center.
On Wednesday, the NSU men host Rogers State at 3 p.m. at the NSU Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.