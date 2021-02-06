TOPEKA, Kansas – Northeastern State battled back from a 12-point deficit to five points late in the fourth quarter but could not close the gap in a 76-66 setback at Washburn in women's college basketball action on Saturday.
The RiverHawks (4-12, 4-12 MIAA) were led by senior Cenia Hayes with 20 points and sophomore Zaria Collins had 17. However, each only scored two apiece in the first half. Senior Shae Sanchez also reached double figures with 12 but only scored four after halftime. As a team, Northeastern State shot 50.0 percent in the second half but Washburn (7-8) edged it, converting at a 51.9 percent clip.
Both teams started slowly on the offensive end of the floor making just four field goals in the opening quarter. NSU was held to 23.5 percent from the floor and forced five Washburn turnovers. The Ichabods outscored the RiverHawks at the free throw line by six for a 14-8 lead after ten minutes of play.
NSU turned it up in the second stanza going 5-of-11 and a perfect 8-of-8 at the charity stripe. Sanchez tried to will the RiverHawks back into the game by attacking the paint. After tying a program record Thursday at Emporia State with 15 makes from beyond the arc, the first 3-pointer of the day came with 1:59 remaining when redshirt-freshman Isabella Regalado scored with a hand in her face.
The RiverHawks trailed 37-27 at halftime and Sanchez led with eight points. Due to three early fouls classmate Hayes was limited to five minutes in the half.
Hayes quickly made her presence known in the third quarter tossing in a layup for the first score, she scored 13 in the stanza. The RiverHawks went on a 10-0 run to get within four points and force a Washburn called timeout. They then got within two points, 41-39, on another Hayes drive at 5:33. On the season, NSU continues to have strong third quarters on the offensive end shooting 44.2 percent throughout the season. The Ichabods were able to extend their lead back to nine points by the end of the quarter.
NSU's senior duo had back-to-back baskets to bring the RiverHawks within two possessions, 64-59, with 3:58 left to play. That was the last score for either guard as the Ichabods made all of their free throws to ice the game. Collins tried to cut into the lead but her seven fourth quarter points weren't quite enough. She had 17 in the game and her and-1 basket brought NSU within six with 29 ticks remaining.
Hunter Bentley had 27 points to pace Washburn while Lauren Cassaday pulled down five offensive boards to go with her 15 points and Nuria Barrientos notched a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double. The Ichabods held a 19-12 advantage in points off turnovers, outrebounded the RiverHawks by eight and made 26 free throws.
The RiverHawks and Ichabods meet in Tahlequah on Tuesday to make up the Feb. 2 game. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. from the NSU Event Center and it will be the first time since 2010 that the women's basketball team has played a team in back-to-back fashion.
The NSU men did not play due to COVID-19 protocol.
