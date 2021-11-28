COMMERCE, Texas -- Zaria Collins recorded her fifth career double-double for the RiverHawks Sunday, but Texas A&M-Commerce pulled away in the second half to beat Northeastern State 80-67.
The RiverHawks were even with the nationally-ranked Lions at the half and were a possession way with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Texas A&M-Commerce closed the period on an 8-2 run and it was enough separation to move them to 6-0 overall.
Collins' 20 points ended up being the game-high, and she added 12 rebounds. Jessica Barrow scored 18 and had four of NSU's six three-pointers on the night.
Maleeah Langstaff had 13 points and aided the RiverHawks on both sides of the court, recording five blocks, seven rebounds, and four assists.
NSU had a shooting edge over the Lions, going 43.1-percent on the floor. However, the underlying story that aided A&M-Commerce was second-chance points and 80 offensive possessions, 22 more than the RiverHawks.
The Lions outscored NSU by 26 with 31 second-chance points on 22 offensive boards. Northeastern State was limited to just five, with Collins pulling down four.
