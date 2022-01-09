WICHITA, Kan. – Turnovers and 10 Newman 3-pointers handed the RiverHawks a tough 75-66 road setback Saturday evening.
The loss drops NSU to 8-7 overall and 3-6 in the MIAA.
Emeka Obukwelu turned in his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 20 rebounds. Christian Cook recorded his seventh career 20-point performance with a team-high 20 points.
The contest featured 12 lead changes and five ties, with the RiverHawks leading as many as nine with 9:32 left in the first half.
Women: NSU 67, Newman 57
WICHITA, Kan. – Behind a career game from freshman Ashton Hackler, Northeastern State (3-9, 1-5 MIAA) withstood a fourth-quarter run to pick up a road win and its first MIAA victory Saturday, snapping a seven-game losing streak as well.
Hackler was 6-for-9 from the field, landing three treys, good for a team-high 18 points. After missing Thursday's game in Edmond, Zaria Collins paced the NSU bench with 15 points. In her first start of the season, Tess Talo Tomokino turned in a career-high nine points and seven rebounds.
