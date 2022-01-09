WICHITA, Kan. – Turnovers and 10  Newman 3-pointers handed the RiverHawks a tough 75-66 road setback Saturday evening.

 

The loss drops NSU to 8-7 overall and 3-6 in the MIAA.

 

Emeka Obukwelu turned in his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 20 rebounds.  Christian Cook recorded his seventh career 20-point performance with a team-high 20 points. 

 

The contest featured 12 lead changes and five ties, with the RiverHawks leading as many as nine with 9:32 left in the first half. 

 

Women: NSU 67, Newman 57

 

WICHITA, Kan. – Behind a career game from freshman Ashton Hackler, Northeastern State (3-9, 1-5 MIAA) withstood a fourth-quarter run to pick up a road win and its first MIAA victory  Saturday, snapping a seven-game losing streak as well.

 

Hackler was 6-for-9 from the field, landing three treys, good for a team-high 18 points.  After missing Thursday's game in Edmond, Zaria Collins paced the NSU bench with 15 points.  In her first start of the season, Tess Talo Tomokino turned in a career-high nine points and seven rebounds.  

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you