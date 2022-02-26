CLAREMORE – Maleeah Langstaff recorded her ninth double-double of the season as Northeastern State beat Rogers State 87-84 in a double-overtime slugfest inside the Claremore Expo Center Saturday afternoon.
Langstaff scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the RiverHawks as they closed out the year with bragging rights over their RSU rivals.
Northeastern State led for nearly 38 minutes Saturday and held a 13-point advantage over the Hillcats at one point in the contest. RSU's Kylee Day hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds in regulation to force the game to overtime.
The RiverHawks never trailed in the first extra stanza, and RSU, with six seconds remaining, missed the front end of a pair of free-throw attempts leaving the game deadlocked at 74-74.
Saturday's game would be won at the free-throw line, where NSU went 11-for-16 in the second overtime period. The Hillcats would pull within one (84-83) with 27 seconds left, and on the RiverHawks' next possession, Maegan Lee was fouled, and she sunk both shots at the line to ice the win for NSU.
Morgan Lee closed off her NSU career with a 19-point effort, her second-best of the season. Zaria Collins scored 15 and had six rebounds and Ashton Hackler paced the NSU bench with 13 points.
The RiverHawks shot 44.3-percent (27-61) and were 24-for-32 at the free-throw line.
Rogers State was plagued by a poor afternoon at the free-throw line where they were 12-for-27 and will see their season end at 11-17, 7-15 MIAA.
Northeastern State concludes their season 7-21, 5-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.