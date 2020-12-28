TAHLEQUAH -- Northeastern State's women's basketball game vs. Washburn on Jan. 2 will not be played as scheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases for the RiverHawks.
The makeup game with the Ichabod women's team will be decided at a later date.
Men's basketball contests against Northwest Missouri and Washburn will go on as scheduled. The RiverHawks on Dec. 31 will tip-off at 1 p.m., with Northwest Missouri; this is unchanged. Saturday's (Jan. 2) contest with Washburn will now start at 2 p.m.
The women's basketball program's next scheduled game is at home on Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. with Central Oklahoma.
