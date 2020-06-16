KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its changes to the 2020 football schedule Tuesday afternoon.
The 2020 football season will consist of the Association's 12-member schools playing a 10-game conference schedule, starting September 12. The 10-game slate corresponds with changes to maximum playing seasons passed by the NCAA Division II Presidents Council for the upcoming 2020-21 athletics season.
All MIAA teams will play five home and five away games with all contests being played on Saturday.
In the original 2020 schedule, NSU was slated to open the season at home. This will be unchanged, with the RiverHawks hosting Missouri Western on September 12. Another key date will remain the same with Homecoming on October 3 against Missouri Southern.
For the final three weeks of the season, NSU will remain in-state with Nebraska-Kearney visiting on October 31, and Pitt State coming to Gable Field at Doc Wadley Stadium on the week following for Senior Day. The RiverHawks conclude the season on November 14, where they will face off at rivals Central Oklahoma in the battle for the President's Cup.
Washburn is the school scratched from the RiverHawks' original schedule, the result of a blind draw.
Times for home contests and ticketing information will be released on a later date on GoRiverHawksGo.com.
Northeastern State Football 2020 Schedule
September 12: Missouri Western
September 19: at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
September 26: at Emporia State
October 3: Missouri Southern (Homecoming)
October 10: at Northwest Missouri, 2 p.m.
October 17: Lincoln
October 24: at Fort Hays State
October 31: Nebraska-Kearney
November 7: Pittsburg State (Senior Day)
November 14: at Central Oklahoma (President's Cup)
