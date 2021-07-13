Northeastern State pitcher Nic Swanson was selected by the Houston Astros in the 16th round on day three of the Major League Baseball draft.
Swanson, NSU’s first baseball All-American since 2014 as a second-teamer by the American Baseball Coaches Association, held one of the lowest earned run averages nationally this season for a starter at 1.55 and had a 9-1 record striking out 106 batters. The Bixby native was short of the program's single-season NCAA Division II era mark, which was accomplished with three more appearances. Swanson's nine wins are the most for an NSU starting pitcher since 2002, and his ERA is the lowest among starters since 1996.
Other in-state picks on day three: Oklahoma State pitchers Justin Wrobleski and Brett Standlee were picked, Wrobleski in the 11th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Standlee in the 17th by the San Francisco Giants. Central Oklahoma pitcher Luke Anderson was selected in the 15th round by the Oakland A’s.
DAY THREE MLB DRAFT
Area interest picks
11th ROUND
342. Los Angeles Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski, Oklahoma St., P
15th ROUND
458. Oakland: Luke Anderson, UCO, P
16th ROUND
478. Houston: Nic Swanson, NSU, P
17th ROUND
506. San Francisco: Brett Standlee, Oklahoma St., P
