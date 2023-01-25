Four area players — one on offense and three on defense, will represent at the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game this summer.
Gore’s Garrett Douthit was selected to the offensive line and teammate Gabe Dozier on the defensive line. Two more defensive linemen selected were Hilldale’s Wyatt Branscum and Wagoner’s Roman Garcia.
The All-State Game is set for July 28 at a location to be determined.
Those mentioned were also selected as All-Stars by class and were joined there by Gore running back Gunner Dozier in Class A, Haskell defensive lineman Junior Faul and Eufaula quarterback Luke Adcock in 2A, Wagoner defensive lineman Braylan Roberson, defensive back Gabe Rodriguez, Hilldale running back Eric Virgil and offensive lineman Evan Keefe in 4A and in 6A, Muskogee defensive back Ayden Kemp, running back Brandon Tolbert and wide receiver Jayden Bell.
