Samantha Shanks will represent Webbers Falls and the area in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games as a member of the Small Schools East squad.

Shanks, the All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player for two consecutive seasons, was also part of the Class A All-Star list. Teammate Cessna Kimberlin was also selected.

Fort Gibson senior Jenna Whiteley made the Class 4A All-Star list.

Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe was selected as an assistant coach for the Large School East team, which will be head-coached by Matt Morgan of Bristow.

The games will be played Wednesday, July 28, at Jenks High School.

