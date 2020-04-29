Fort Gibson’s Conner Calavan on Wednesday was named Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State, selected to the Large School East team.

 

Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys received the same honor, named to the Small East team.

Both were selected as All-Phoenix Most Valuable Players this year.

Braggs coach Jeff Fry was named Small School head coach for All-State. 

 

Named as OCA All-Stars in each class:

Class 4A — Boys, Calavan, Fort Gibson; Girls, Zoey Whiteley, Fort Gibson; Baylee London, Fort Gibson; Olivia Clayton, Checotah.

Class 3A —Boys, C-Jay Soap, Sequoyah; Girls, Keys, Sequoyah; Jaide Long, Sequoyah; Ashley Mills, Eufaula; Journi James, Eufaula.

Class 2A — Jack Van Daley, Warner.

Class A — Savannah Macom, Porum; Danielle Barnes, Porum.

Class B — Braggs trio of Parker York, Zack Askew and Gavin Dause.

