Fort Gibson’s Conner Calavan on Wednesday was named Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State, selected to the Large School East team.
Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys received the same honor, named to the Small East team.
Both were selected as All-Phoenix Most Valuable Players this year.
Braggs coach Jeff Fry was named Small School head coach for All-State.
Named as OCA All-Stars in each class:
Class 4A — Boys, Calavan, Fort Gibson; Girls, Zoey Whiteley, Fort Gibson; Baylee London, Fort Gibson; Olivia Clayton, Checotah.
Class 3A —Boys, C-Jay Soap, Sequoyah; Girls, Keys, Sequoyah; Jaide Long, Sequoyah; Ashley Mills, Eufaula; Journi James, Eufaula.
Class 2A — Jack Van Daley, Warner.
Class A — Savannah Macom, Porum; Danielle Barnes, Porum.
Class B — Braggs trio of Parker York, Zack Askew and Gavin Dause.
