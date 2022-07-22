The official end of 2021-22 preps comes next week with the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games.
Action will go on at eight locations on both the west and east sides of the state. Football and swimming take place at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee and Mitch Park in Edmond, respectively.
The rest will be at locations closer to here for those aiming to support the area kids on the East teams.
Golf gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Catoosa. Mesa Falleur was scheduled to take part. But the Muskogee grad qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur in Oregon next week. No other locals are in it, but Addy Asmus of Hilldale will walk away with something.
Asmus won the Kyle Lewis Scholarship, given each year by the family of the namesake, who played in the 2010 All-State Games and on the way home died in an auto accident. He had received a scholarship to play golf at the University of Oklahoma. The scholarship is awarded for character, school activities and community service. Asmus was part of Hilldale’s team championship this spring.
In swimming, Muskogee’s Klair Bradley and Fort Gibson’s Dalton Ross will compete at Edmond starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling on Wednesday at Bixby will start at 7 p.m. Scheduled to participate is Checotah’s Kyler Pouncil. Also on Wednesday is girls basketball at Jenks. Two-time All-Phoenix MVP Samantha Shanks of Webbers Falls will play in the Small School game at 7 p.m. and Fort Gibson’s Scott Lowe will be an assistant coach on the East team in the Large School game, which tips at 8:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver will direct the Small School boys hoops team which will include Ironhead Alex Parish. The boys All-Phoenix MVP, Javontae Campbell, will play in the Large School game. Campbell also recently signed with Northern-Tonkawa for next season. Game times are 7 and 8:30 p.m., respectively.
Friday wraps up All-State week at OBU with All-Phoenix MVP Khelil Deere, Hilldale’s Cason Albin, Fred Brown of Wagoner and Jaxon Perdue of Fort Gibson playing for the East football squad in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
No locals are scheduled in volleyball or tennis. All lists are subject to change pending withdrawals at the outset of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.