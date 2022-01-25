Eufaula wide reeiver Khelil Deere and Wagoner defensive lineman Fred Watson were chosen to the Eaat squad that will be played July 29 at a location to be determined. Both join a list of all-stars per class that included, in all, 17 area senior selections.
All-stars selected include Muskogee offensive lineman James Moore, wide receiver Isaiah Givens and defensive lineman Devin Whitfield in Class 6A. Class 4A selections include Hilldale’s Brayson Lawson as a wide receiver along with defensive lineman Cason Albin, Fort Gibson’s Toby West at running back, defensive lineman Michael Johnson and Jaxon Perdue at defensive back, and three Wagoner defenders — defensive back Logan Sterling, linebacker Gabe Goodnight and Watson.
Deere was joined by offensive lineman Ty Dodd and defensive lineman Johnny Burton in Class 2A and Checotah running back Dontierre Fisher in Class 3A, along with Gore quarterback Zane Craighead and Warner defensive back Callen Park in Class A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.