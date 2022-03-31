Muskogee’s JaVontae Campbell was an All-State selection for the Large East squad, as announced Thursday by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Eufaula’s Alex Parish was named to the Small East squad. His head coach,Jeff Oliver was named as head coach of the Small East boys team.
All-Stars by class included Campbell on the 6A team, Fort Gibson’s Jaxon Blunt in 4A, Parish in 3A and Midway’s Geral Washington in B.
All were part of the All-Phoenix team released Wednesday night. All-State is for seniors only while All-Phoenix allows eligibility in all grade levels.
The OCA girls team will be announced next week. The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s was released last week.
The Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association will announce its boys teams in the coming days.
