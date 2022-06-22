Members of the Tigers’ 6-under softball team and their families gave 5-year-old A’Narria James (middle) a gift basket, gift cards and a fund collected over the weekend after Monday’s game at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex. James, a member of the Diamond Dollz, lost her mother, Sharika Bowler, in the recent mass shooting at Taft. Bowler’s sister, Whitney Bowler, coaches the Diamond Dollz.