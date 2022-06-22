Early on, it was an idea inspired by her mother in-law’s ministry at her church.
But in the end, Sarah Wade’s idea of a tribute to 5-year-old A’Narria James became an envelope of love from the softball team in the opposite dugout Monday at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
A’Narria’s mother, Sharika Bowler, was the fatality in a mass shooting involving seven other victims Memorial Day weekend at Taft. Lindyn Wade, the daughter of Lynwood and Sarah Wade, plays on the Tigers squad out of the Fort Gibson youth league that played A’Narria’s team, the Diamond Dollz of Muskogee, which is coached by Whitney Bowler, A’Narria’s aunt and the victim’s sister.
The originally scheduled game between the teams was canceled because it fell the week after the shooting.
“I wondered if (A’Narria) would play again and they told me she would,” Sarah said. “My mother in-law always does care baskets for people in her church (St. Mark’s Baptist) and it gave me an idea of something to do.
“I put it on our team page to let our other parents know and the response was such an outpouring.”
In addition to her planned basket of Barbie items, hair accessories, jewelry, bathroom items and a softball hair bow made by another parent, $323 and $100 in gift cards was donated.
It caught Whitney Bowler by surprise.
“Completely out of the blue,” she said. “What stood out the most was them in prayer. We’re very Christian and when they offered to pray, that was more amazing than the actual gifts. Those were appreciated but it wasn’t as if she needed anything. The prayer was the highlight of the moment.”
A’Narria, Bowler said, was all smiles about it.
“Immediately she was like ‘I’m making thank-you cards for them, right?’ She’s a loving child and it touched her that someone thought of her,” Bowler said.
Bowler and A’Narria missed one game since the tragedy, with assistant coach Kamiron Givens filling in. Initially Bowler wondered if her niece would want to continue playing.
It didn’t take long to find out.
“She said she’s getting hits for her mom,” Bowler said. “Her first game back, she was 1-for-2 and last night she was 2-for-3. Her mom is why she wants to finish the season.”
