COVID-19 shut down Muskogee's football program a couple weeks ago and erased the final three regular season games.
Today, athletic director Jason Parker said in a text that conditioning will resume Thursday and practice on Monday for a first round playoff game at Midwest City next Friday.
Muskogee's last two games, Bixby two weeks ago, Tulsa Washington last week and also a floating makeup game with Putnam City West, as well as Friday's originally scheduled season finale against Ponca City, were all erased due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing cases.
With the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association opening the playoffs to all teams due to the list of games postponed or canceled statewide due to the pandemic that increased weekly, Muskogee will get a postseason ticket despite still looking for its first win of the year. The Roughers, who last played Oct. 15 at Choctaw, is 0-6 on the year.
Midwest City will be the runner-up in 6AII-1. Muskogee will get the seventh seed out of 6AII-2 due to PC West opting out of the postseason - an option the Roughers, despite no practice since the Bixby game was called off, declined to take.
Kickoff will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.