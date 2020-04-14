Outlaw Motor Speedway’s rise from four years in mothballs is still set for a May 1 re-opening.
That is, if there’s a break in the COVID-19 battle.
But, Ted Holt, part of a six-member oversight board for new track owner Gary Clay, said if not May, there will be racing at some point this year, even if the schedule is significantly limited by continued local, state or federal guidelines on social distancing based off the Center for Disease Control recommendations.
“We’re going to go 100 percent by the guidelines set forth,” Holt said. “Our hope is by the end of the month we can go back to our daily lives.
“You can always move it closer to when it comes time if restrictions aren’t taken off. Right now, it doesn’t make sense to do that. But, until they allow us 100 percent grandstand access we won’t be racing.”
Plans at the track, located at the Wainwright exit off U.S. 69 south of Muskogee, were for free admission this year in those grandstands with revenue coming from concessions and related sales.
“Gary’s going to have to have folks in the grandstands to make it work,” said Holt. “If it’s June or July, August, even September and they cut the regulations loose at that point we’ll start racing. If we get only six races in in September, we’ll get six races in.”
Clay was not available for comment. He was an original owner when the track was built in 2003 and sold it to Danny Womack in 2008. Holt was set to become promoter when the track shuttered in 2016 under then-owner John Fiore.
Tommy Lasater and Brady Ross, both of Muskogee, join Holt on the six-member board along with driver Joe Duvall of Claremore, Kevin Rogers, promoter of RPM Speedway in Texas Bryce Hall, USRA director of Track Operations.
Holt said the track was “95 percent ready” with all box suites ready. The food, he said, will be a huge draw with a charcoal system in place.
“The idea being we don’t want anyone to stop and eat before they get there,” he said.
Thunderbird Speedway, which won’t be open this year, struggled last year through cancellations due to the spring flood, but still managed to get in a short season.
Drivers can rent the track for practice starting this weekend at $500 for two hours. Due to social distancing, only one to four cars per period will be allowed with no more than eight people. According to the track’s Facebook page, a lot of weekend spots have been claimed.
If the season does open May 1, then the first open practice will be April 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.