Oklahoma Golf Association

Stroke Play Championship

June 20-22, 2022

Dornick Hills Country Club, Ardmore

Final Results

 

Lane Wallace, Yukon68-64-67 -- 199

William McDonald, OKC65-71-68 -- 204

Matthew Braley, BA71-65-69 -- 205

Jaxon Dowell, Edmond70-67-69 -- 206

James Roller, Jenks70-73-65 -- 208

Jordan Wilson, Edmond 69-68-72 -- 209

Craig Sanders, Edmond71-67-72 -- 210

Charlie Jackson, Norman70-72-69 -- 211

Dustin Wigington, OKC68-72-71 -- 211

Saxon Ross, Ardmore69-73-71 -- 213

Jared Strathe, Owasso71-73-70 -- 214

Parker Rose, Stigler 71-73-71 -- 215

Jax Brewer, Washington73-73-70 -- 216

Luke Morgan, Guthrie 75-71-70 -- 216

Connor Wilson, Edmond 71-70-76 -- 217

Cole Luber, Yukon73-75-70 -- 218

Jesse Pennington, OKC70-73-75 -- 218

Leonardo Ruggieri, OKC72-72-74 -- 218

Eric Schuessler, Stillwater74-70-74 -- 218

Carson Wright, Norman75-69-74 -- 218

Mesa Falleur, Muskogee 70-71-78 -- 219

Luke Phillips, Edmond70-71-78 -- 219

Bryce Newton, Edmond77-71-72 -- 220

Cole Stephenson, Tulsa76-72-73 -- 221

Matthew Wellman, Edm.74-74-73 -- 221

Jake Bay, Shattuck72-75-75 -- 222

Brian Birchell, OKC74-73-75 -- 222

JR Hurley, Norman69-76-77 -- 222

Dillon Jordan, Ardmore72-76-74 -- 222

Joseph Lewis, OKC73-72-77 -- 222

Harley Abrams, Tulsa72-71-81 -- 224

Zander Tway, Tuttle76-72-76 -- 224

Trey Payne, Ardmore 71-76-78 -- 225

Kaden Armstrong, Coweta71-73-82 -- 226

