Oklahoma Golf Association
Stroke Play Championship
June 20-22, 2022
Dornick Hills Country Club, Ardmore
Final Results
Lane Wallace, Yukon68-64-67 -- 199
William McDonald, OKC65-71-68 -- 204
Matthew Braley, BA71-65-69 -- 205
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond70-67-69 -- 206
James Roller, Jenks70-73-65 -- 208
Jordan Wilson, Edmond 69-68-72 -- 209
Craig Sanders, Edmond71-67-72 -- 210
Charlie Jackson, Norman70-72-69 -- 211
Dustin Wigington, OKC68-72-71 -- 211
Saxon Ross, Ardmore69-73-71 -- 213
Jared Strathe, Owasso71-73-70 -- 214
Parker Rose, Stigler 71-73-71 -- 215
Jax Brewer, Washington73-73-70 -- 216
Luke Morgan, Guthrie 75-71-70 -- 216
Connor Wilson, Edmond 71-70-76 -- 217
Cole Luber, Yukon73-75-70 -- 218
Jesse Pennington, OKC70-73-75 -- 218
Leonardo Ruggieri, OKC72-72-74 -- 218
Eric Schuessler, Stillwater74-70-74 -- 218
Carson Wright, Norman75-69-74 -- 218
Mesa Falleur, Muskogee 70-71-78 -- 219
Luke Phillips, Edmond70-71-78 -- 219
Bryce Newton, Edmond77-71-72 -- 220
Cole Stephenson, Tulsa76-72-73 -- 221
Matthew Wellman, Edm.74-74-73 -- 221
Jake Bay, Shattuck72-75-75 -- 222
Brian Birchell, OKC74-73-75 -- 222
JR Hurley, Norman69-76-77 -- 222
Dillon Jordan, Ardmore72-76-74 -- 222
Joseph Lewis, OKC73-72-77 -- 222
Harley Abrams, Tulsa72-71-81 -- 224
Zander Tway, Tuttle76-72-76 -- 224
Trey Payne, Ardmore 71-76-78 -- 225
Kaden Armstrong, Coweta71-73-82 -- 226
