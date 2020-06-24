Oklahoma Golf Association
Stroke Play Championship
June 22-24 2020
The Territory Golf Club
Final Results
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Stillwater - 67-66-69 -- 202
Carson Tewell, Edmond - 68-68-69 -- 205
James Roller, Jenks - 67-65-74 -- 206
Jordan Wilson, Edmon - 68-72-67 -- 207
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond - 69-69-70 -- 208
Logan McAllister, Norman - 71-69-68 -- 208
Brian Stark, Stillwater - 69-69-71 -- 209
JR Hurley, Norman - 73-72-66 -- 211
Tyson Reeder, Edmond - 69-72-70 -- 211
Drew Mabrey, Tulsa - 71-67-74 -- 212
Mason Overstreet, Kingfisher - 71-70-71 -- 212
Alex Motes, Edmond - 73-69-71 -- 213
Heath Myers, Kingfisher - 73-69-71 -- 213
Heston Brown, Cordell - 69-70-76 -- 215
Kason Cook, Hydro - 71-72-72 -- 215
Trent Lutze, Edmond - 71-71-73 -- 215
Trevor Norby, Edmond - 72-68-75 -- 215
Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City - 70-69-76 -- 215
Bennett Baldwin, Stillwater - 70-74-72 -- 216
Dillon Eaton, Moore - 74-71-71 -- 216
Davis Woodliff, Tulsa - 70-71-75 -- 216
Kolton Baber, Devol - 70-71-76 -- 217
Tres Hill, Elk City - 71-72-74 -- 217
Jared Strathe, Owasso - 72-70-75 -- 217
Parker Rose, Stigler - 74-69-75 -- 218
Carson Griggs, Sand Springs - 75-70-74 -- 219
Patrick West, Jenks - 70-74-76 -- 220
Lane Wallace, Yukon - 71-74-77 -- 222
Craig Sanders, Edmond - 75-70-79 -- 224
Josiah Crews, Ninnekah - 70-72-84 -- 226
