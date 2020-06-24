Oklahoma Golf Association

Stroke Play Championship

June 22-24 2020

The Territory Golf Club

Final Results

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Stillwater - 67-66-69 -- 202

Carson Tewell, Edmond - 68-68-69 -- 205

James Roller, Jenks - 67-65-74 -- 206

Jordan Wilson, Edmon - 68-72-67 -- 207

Jaxon Dowell, Edmond  - 69-69-70 -- 208

Logan McAllister, Norman - 71-69-68 -- 208

Brian Stark, Stillwater - 69-69-71 -- 209

JR Hurley, Norman - 73-72-66 -- 211

Tyson Reeder, Edmond - 69-72-70 -- 211

Drew Mabrey, Tulsa - 71-67-74 -- 212

Mason Overstreet, Kingfisher - 71-70-71 -- 212

Alex Motes, Edmond - 73-69-71 -- 213

Heath Myers, Kingfisher - 73-69-71 -- 213

Heston Brown, Cordell - 69-70-76 -- 215

Kason Cook, Hydro - 71-72-72 -- 215

Trent Lutze, Edmond - 71-71-73 -- 215

Trevor Norby, Edmond - 72-68-75 -- 215

Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City - 70-69-76 -- 215

Bennett Baldwin, Stillwater - 70-74-72 -- 216

Dillon Eaton, Moore - 74-71-71 -- 216

Davis Woodliff, Tulsa - 70-71-75 -- 216

Kolton Baber, Devol - 70-71-76 -- 217

Tres Hill, Elk City - 71-72-74 -- 217

Jared Strathe, Owasso - 72-70-75 -- 217

Parker Rose, Stigler - 74-69-75 -- 218

Carson Griggs, Sand Springs - 75-70-74 -- 219

Patrick West, Jenks - 70-74-76 -- 220

Lane Wallace, Yukon - 71-74-77 -- 222

Craig Sanders, Edmond   - 75-70-79 -- 224

Josiah Crews, Ninnekah  - 70-72-84 -- 226

