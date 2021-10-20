Oklahoma Golf Association
4-Ball & Senior 4-Ball Championship
October 19-20, 2021
Gaillardia Country Club
Final Results
4-Ball
Brian Birchell/Jeff Coffman - 65 - 64 -- 129
Dax Johnston/Drew Dorsey - 65 - 65 -- 130
Elliot Soyez/Jeff Bell - 68 - 63 -- 131
Matt Ramage/Brady Richardson - 67 - 65 -- 132
Brandon Bergner/Jon Cline - 67 - 66 -- 133
Austin Schmidt/Preston Wilkins - 68 - 65 -- 133
Ben Klaus/Cooper Johnson - 71 - 65 -- 136
Luke Phillips/Tyler Trout - 66 - 70 -- 136
Bill Bishop/Jeb Blacketer - 68 - 71 -- 139
Jason Smith/Mike Hearne - 70 - 69 -- 139
J Kelly Hudelson/Kyle Hudelson - 70 - 69 -- 139
Brett Alcorn/Matt Nolan - 69 - 70 -- 139
Jordan Price/Matthew Wellman - 73 - 67 -- 140
Eric Fox/Taylor Cameron - 70 - 70 -- 140
Aaron Lee/Philip Upton - 68 - 73 -- 141
Levi Molini/Trae Elias - 71 - 70 -- 141
Jesse Pennington/Travis Wilmore - 72 - 69 -- 141
Eli Armstrong/TJ Eckert - 70 - 71 -- 141
Benjamin Bench/Dustin Mahoney - 71 - 72 -- 143
Justin Ramer/Sky Rylant - 72 - 72 -- 144
Joshua Bryan/Phillip Bryan - 72 - 72 -- 144
Jake McGuire/Jonathan Krummel - 73 - 72 -- 145
Jonathan Myers/Matt Grantham - 72 - 74 -- 146
Nathan Coats/Ross Gilbert - 73 - 73 -- 146
Kolt Byerly/Seth Moore - 73 - 74 -- 147
Chase Moore/Cale Challis - 77 - 77 -- 154
Lance Smith/Travis Summers - 81 - 75 -- 156
Keith Morris/Lincoln McElroy - 79 - 78 -- 157
Senior 4-Ball
Scott Challis/Michael Rollins - 65-65--130
Cliff Merritt/Tim Mcfarland - 65-67--132
Kirk Wright/Michael Hughett - 69-65--134
Don Cochran/Rick Bell - 67-67--134
Jason Gulley/Todd Raffensperger - 67-69--136
Frank Billings/Andy Lucas - 70-68--138
Michael Alsup/Ken Kee - 71-67--138
Blake Gibson/Brian Mcgreevy - 70-68--138
Jeff Smith/Jonathan Valuck - 71-69--140
John Stansbury/Doug Perry - 69-71--140
Orville Stephens/Warren Murray - 72-70--142
Brent Benn/Matthew Atyia - 72-71--143
Imran Siddiqi/Steve Steele - 71-72--143
Craig Collins/John Petersen - 69-75--144
Curt Howard/Kevin Hutchens - 71-73--144
Bill Roberts/John Shelton - 73-72--145
John Kuester/James Johnston - 72-73--145
Jerry Nick/Billy Ray Young - 74-73--147
John Harding/Darrell Dyson - 74-73--147
Mark Litton/Steven Jantz - 79-71--150
Bruce Maddux/Jim Roberts - 75-75--150
James Reid/Teddy Mitchell - 76-75--151
Dave Jones/Jeff Jones - 77-75--152
John Munno/David Hedrick - 76-77--153
Roland Lewis/Dan Griffin - 74-80--154
Travis Summers/Lance Smith - 81-75--156
Robert Martella/Jamie Hayes - 78-78--156
