Oklahoma Golf Association

4-Ball & Senior 4-Ball Championship

October 19-20, 2021

Gaillardia Country Club

Final Results

4-Ball

Brian Birchell/Jeff Coffman - 65 - 64 -- 129

Dax Johnston/Drew Dorsey - 65 - 65 -- 130

Elliot Soyez/Jeff Bell - 68 - 63 -- 131

Matt Ramage/Brady Richardson - 67 - 65 -- 132

Brandon Bergner/Jon Cline - 67 - 66 -- 133

Austin Schmidt/Preston Wilkins - 68 - 65 -- 133

Ben Klaus/Cooper Johnson - 71 - 65 -- 136

Luke Phillips/Tyler Trout - 66 - 70 -- 136

Bill Bishop/Jeb Blacketer - 68 - 71 -- 139

Jason Smith/Mike Hearne - 70 - 69 -- 139

J Kelly Hudelson/Kyle Hudelson - 70 - 69 -- 139

Brett Alcorn/Matt Nolan - 69 - 70 -- 139

Jordan Price/Matthew Wellman - 73 - 67 -- 140

Eric Fox/Taylor Cameron - 70 - 70 -- 140

Aaron Lee/Philip Upton - 68 - 73 -- 141

Levi Molini/Trae Elias - 71 - 70 -- 141

Jesse Pennington/Travis Wilmore - 72 - 69 -- 141

Eli Armstrong/TJ Eckert - 70 - 71 -- 141

Benjamin Bench/Dustin Mahoney - 71 - 72 -- 143

Justin Ramer/Sky Rylant - 72 - 72 -- 144

Joshua Bryan/Phillip Bryan - 72 - 72 -- 144

Jake McGuire/Jonathan Krummel - 73 - 72 -- 145

Jonathan Myers/Matt Grantham - 72 - 74 -- 146

Nathan Coats/Ross Gilbert - 73 - 73 -- 146

Kolt Byerly/Seth Moore - 73 - 74 -- 147

Chase Moore/Cale Challis - 77 - 77 -- 154

Lance Smith/Travis Summers - 81 - 75 -- 156

Keith Morris/Lincoln McElroy - 79 - 78 -- 157

Senior 4-Ball

Scott Challis/Michael Rollins - 65-65--130

Cliff Merritt/Tim Mcfarland - 65-67--132

Kirk Wright/Michael Hughett - 69-65--134

Don Cochran/Rick Bell - 67-67--134

Jason Gulley/Todd Raffensperger - 67-69--136

Frank Billings/Andy Lucas - 70-68--138

Michael Alsup/Ken Kee - 71-67--138

Blake Gibson/Brian Mcgreevy - 70-68--138

Jeff Smith/Jonathan Valuck - 71-69--140

John Stansbury/Doug Perry - 69-71--140

Orville Stephens/Warren Murray - 72-70--142

Brent Benn/Matthew Atyia - 72-71--143

Imran Siddiqi/Steve Steele - 71-72--143

Craig Collins/John Petersen - 69-75--144

Curt Howard/Kevin Hutchens - 71-73--144

Bill Roberts/John Shelton - 73-72--145

John Kuester/James Johnston - 72-73--145

Jerry Nick/Billy Ray Young - 74-73--147

John Harding/Darrell Dyson - 74-73--147

Mark Litton/Steven Jantz - 79-71--150

Bruce Maddux/Jim Roberts - 75-75--150

James Reid/Teddy Mitchell - 76-75--151

Dave Jones/Jeff Jones - 77-75--152

John Munno/David Hedrick - 76-77--153

Roland Lewis/Dan Griffin - 74-80--154

Travis Summers/Lance Smith - 81-75--156

Robert Martella/Jamie Hayes - 78-78--156

