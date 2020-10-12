2020 OGA 4-Ball & Senior 4-Ball
Monday, October 12, 2020 - Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Oak Tree Country Club (East)
Round 1
4-Ball
Phillip Bryan/Joshua Bryan -- 63
TJ Eckert/Jeff Richter -- 65
Jeff Coffman/Brian Birchell -- 65
Austin Schmidt/Preston Wilkins -- 66
Charlie Crouse/David Kurtz -- 67
Chris Laughlin/Cliff Merritt -- 69
Adam Bahner/Kevin Clarke -- 69
Lincoln McElroy/Keith Morris -- 71
Sky Rylant/Lance Dobbins -- 72
Matthew Wellman/Jacob Prentice -- 73
Daniel Langley/Morgen Pettigrew -- 77
Senior 4-Ball
Craig Collins/John Petersen -- 66
Jeff Case/Michael Rollins -- 66
Jeff Smith/Jonathan Valuck -- 67
Bruce Maddux/Jim Roberts -- 67
Mickey Tettleton/Jeff Oakes -- 67
Tim Mcfarland/John Stansbury -- 68
James Callison/Jack Bentley -- 69
Frank Billings/Andy Lucas -- 69
Don Cochran/Rick Bell -- 69
Michael Alsup/Ken Kee -- 70
Brent Benn/Matthew Atyia -- 71
Orville Stephens/Curt Howard -- 72
John Creekmore/Ron Miller -- 73
Robert Martella/Jamie Hayes -- 73
Billy Ray Young/Jerry Nick -- 75
Mark Balenseifen/Mike Kersey -- 75
Imran Siddiqi/Steve Steele -- 75
Tom Thurm/Kirk Wright -- 76
Robert Stout/Mike Rainer -- 78
Tom Barclay/Tony Pfeiffer -- 83
