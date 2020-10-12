2020 OGA 4-Ball & Senior 4-Ball

Monday, October 12, 2020 - Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Oak Tree Country Club (East)

Round 1

4-Ball

Phillip Bryan/Joshua Bryan -- 63

TJ Eckert/Jeff Richter -- 65

Jeff Coffman/Brian Birchell -- 65

Austin Schmidt/Preston Wilkins -- 66

Charlie Crouse/David Kurtz -- 67

Chris Laughlin/Cliff Merritt -- 69

Adam Bahner/Kevin Clarke -- 69

Lincoln McElroy/Keith Morris -- 71

Sky Rylant/Lance Dobbins -- 72

Matthew Wellman/Jacob Prentice -- 73

Daniel Langley/Morgen Pettigrew -- 77

Senior 4-Ball

Craig Collins/John Petersen -- 66

Jeff Case/Michael Rollins -- 66

Jeff Smith/Jonathan Valuck -- 67

Bruce Maddux/Jim Roberts -- 67

Mickey Tettleton/Jeff Oakes -- 67

Tim Mcfarland/John Stansbury -- 68

James Callison/Jack Bentley -- 69

Frank Billings/Andy Lucas -- 69

Don Cochran/Rick Bell -- 69

Michael Alsup/Ken Kee -- 70

Brent Benn/Matthew Atyia -- 71

Orville Stephens/Curt Howard -- 72

John Creekmore/Ron Miller -- 73

Robert Martella/Jamie Hayes -- 73

Billy Ray Young/Jerry Nick -- 75

Mark Balenseifen/Mike Kersey -- 75

Imran Siddiqi/Steve Steele -- 75

Tom Thurm/Kirk Wright -- 76

Robert Stout/Mike Rainer -- 78

Tom Barclay/Tony Pfeiffer -- 83

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you