2020 OGA 4-Ball & Senior 4-Ball
Monday-Tuesday
Oak Tree Country Club (East)
Final Results
4-Ball
Jeff Coffman/Brian Birchell - 65 - 65 -- 130
Phillip Bryan/Joshua Bryan - 63 - 68 -- 131
Charlie Crouse/David Kurtz - 67 - 67 -- 134
TJ Eckert/Jeff Richter - 65 - 70 -- 135
Chris Laughlin/Cliff Merritt - 69 - 67 -- 136
Adam Bahner/Kevin Clarke - 69 - 67 -- 136
Austin Schmidt/Preston Wilkins - 66 - 73 -- 139
Sky Rylant/Lance Dobbins - 72 - 68 -- 140
Lincoln McElroy/Keith Morris - 71 - 71 -- 142
Daniel Langley/Morgen Pettigrew - 77 - 67 -- 144
Matthew Wellman/Jacob Prentice - 73 - 76 -- 149
Senior 4-Ball
Bruce Maddux/Jim Roberts - 67 - 66 -- 133 (Won Playoff)
Craig Collins/John Petersen - 66 - 67 -- 133
Jeff Smith/Jonathan Valuck - 67 - 67 -- 134
Jeff Case/Michael Rollins - 66 - 70 -- 136
Frank Billings/Andy Lucas - 69 - 67 -- 136
Don Cochran/Rick Bell - 69 - 67 -- 136
Mickey Tettleton/Jeff Oakes - 67 - 70 -- 137
Michael Alsup/Ken Kee - 70 - 67 -- 137
Tim Mcfarland/John Stansbury - 68 - 69 -- 137
Brent Benn/Matthew Atyia - 71 - 69 -- 140
Robert Martella/Jamie Hayes - 73 - 69 -- 142
Orville Stephens/Curt Howard - 72 - 71 -- 143
James Callison/Jack Bentley - 69 - 77 -- 146
Imran Siddiqi/Steve Steele - 75 - 71 -- 146
Mark Balenseifen/Mike Kersey - 75 - 72 -- 147
John Creekmore/Ron Miller - 73 - 76 -- 149
Tom Thurm/Kirk Wright - 76 - 75 -- 151
Robert Stout/Mike Rainer - 78 - 77 -- 155
Tom Barclay/Tony Pfeiffer - 83 - 79 -- 162
Billy Ray Young/Jerry Nick - 75 - WD -- WD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.