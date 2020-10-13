2020 OGA 4-Ball & Senior 4-Ball

Monday-Tuesday 

Oak Tree Country Club (East)

Final Results

4-Ball

Jeff Coffman/Brian Birchell - 65 - 65 -- 130

Phillip Bryan/Joshua Bryan - 63 - 68 -- 131

Charlie Crouse/David Kurtz - 67 - 67 -- 134

TJ Eckert/Jeff Richter - 65 - 70 -- 135

Chris Laughlin/Cliff Merritt - 69 - 67 -- 136

Adam Bahner/Kevin Clarke - 69 - 67 -- 136

Austin Schmidt/Preston Wilkins - 66 - 73 -- 139

Sky Rylant/Lance Dobbins - 72 - 68 -- 140

Lincoln McElroy/Keith Morris - 71 - 71 -- 142

Daniel Langley/Morgen Pettigrew - 77 - 67 -- 144

Matthew Wellman/Jacob Prentice - 73 - 76 -- 149

Senior 4-Ball

Bruce Maddux/Jim Roberts - 67 - 66 -- 133 (Won Playoff)

Craig Collins/John Petersen - 66 - 67 -- 133

Jeff Smith/Jonathan Valuck - 67 - 67 -- 134

Jeff Case/Michael Rollins - 66 - 70 -- 136

Frank Billings/Andy Lucas - 69 - 67 -- 136

Don Cochran/Rick Bell - 69 - 67 -- 136

Mickey Tettleton/Jeff Oakes - 67 - 70 -- 137

Michael Alsup/Ken Kee - 70 - 67 -- 137

Tim Mcfarland/John Stansbury - 68 - 69 -- 137

Brent Benn/Matthew Atyia - 71 - 69 -- 140

Robert Martella/Jamie Hayes - 73 - 69 -- 142

Orville Stephens/Curt Howard - 72 - 71 -- 143

James Callison/Jack Bentley - 69 - 77 -- 146

Imran Siddiqi/Steve Steele - 75 - 71 -- 146

Mark Balenseifen/Mike Kersey - 75 - 72 -- 147

John Creekmore/Ron Miller - 73 - 76 -- 149

Tom Thurm/Kirk Wright - 76 - 75 -- 151

Robert Stout/Mike Rainer - 78 - 77 -- 155

Tom Barclay/Tony Pfeiffer - 83 - 79 -- 162

Billy Ray Young/Jerry Nick - 75 - WD -- WD

