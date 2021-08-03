Oklahoma Golf Association
Senior & Super Senior Stroke Play Championship
August 2-3, 2021
Oakwood Country Club
Enid
Final Results
Senior
Michael Hughett, Owasso - 69-71--140
Todd Raffensperger, Broken Arrow - 75-69--144
Rick Bell, Norman - 78-67--145
Blake Gibson, Yukon - 72-74--146
Eric Gudgel, Stillwater - 73-73--146
Jason Gulley, Jenks - 73-73--146
Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City - 76-72--148
Jeff Richter, Edmond - 75-74--149
Don Cochran, Norman - 75-75--150
Steve Steele, Edmond - 75-75--150
Mark Wallace, Edmond - 75-75--150
Scooter Hall, Sperry - 73-78--151
Jeff Case, Norman - 76-77--153
Eric Evans, Ponca City - 78-78--156
Jeff Lulashnyk, Edmond - 76-81--157
Thad Leffingwell, Stillwater - 83-77--160
Alex McAllister, Oklahoma City - 80-81--161
Orville Stephens, Okmulgee - 84-77--161
John Bryant, Oklahoma - 84-84--168
Andrew Allen, Edmond - 82-89--171
Richard Barnett, Tulsa - 88-87--175
Randy Brown, Yukon - 84-NC--NC
Don Clark, Shawnee - 73-NC--NC
Super Senior
Tim Rogers, Broken Arrow - 76-68--144 (Won Playoff)
Craig Collins, Enid - 73-71--144
Terry Collier, Bixby - 73-73--146
Jerry Nick, Okmulgee - 74-72--146
Shawn Barker, Bartlesville - 73-75--148
Bruce Maddux, Ponca City - 79-69--148
Art Bennett, Tulsa - 76-75--151
John Reese, Norman - 73-78--151
Bill Roberts, Edmond - 75-76--151
Neil Oxford, Enid - 78-74--152
Paul Thomas, Enid - 75-77--152
Jack Steinmeyer, Tulsa - 78-76--154
Randy Robinson, Oklahoma City - 82-74--156
Karl Schroeder, Edmond - 80-78--158
John Donaldson, Enid - 82-78--160
Kevin Hutchens, Jenks - 79-81--160
James Reid, Edmond - 80-80--160
John Shelton, Stillwater - 80-80--160
Mitch Bowman, Tulsa - 80-86--166
Joe Felton, Blanchard - 82-85--167
Tim Rayburn, Guthrie - 91-84--175
Bud Surber, Edmond - 89-86--175
Steve Felton , El Reno - 86-95--181
