Oklahoma Golf Association

Senior & Super Senior Stroke Play Championship

August 2-3, 2021

Oakwood Country Club

Enid

Final Results

Senior

Michael Hughett, Owasso - 69-71--140

Todd Raffensperger, Broken Arrow - 75-69--144

Rick Bell, Norman - 78-67--145

Blake Gibson, Yukon - 72-74--146

Eric Gudgel, Stillwater - 73-73--146

Jason Gulley, Jenks - 73-73--146

Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City - 76-72--148

Jeff Richter, Edmond - 75-74--149

Don Cochran, Norman - 75-75--150

Steve Steele, Edmond - 75-75--150

Mark Wallace, Edmond - 75-75--150

Scooter Hall, Sperry - 73-78--151

Jeff Case, Norman - 76-77--153

Eric Evans, Ponca City - 78-78--156

Jeff Lulashnyk, Edmond - 76-81--157

Thad Leffingwell, Stillwater - 83-77--160

Alex McAllister, Oklahoma City - 80-81--161

Orville Stephens, Okmulgee - 84-77--161

John Bryant, Oklahoma - 84-84--168

Andrew Allen, Edmond - 82-89--171

Richard Barnett, Tulsa - 88-87--175

Randy Brown, Yukon - 84-NC--NC

Don Clark, Shawnee - 73-NC--NC

Super Senior

Tim Rogers, Broken Arrow - 76-68--144 (Won Playoff)

Craig Collins, Enid - 73-71--144

Terry Collier, Bixby - 73-73--146

Jerry Nick, Okmulgee - 74-72--146

Shawn Barker, Bartlesville - 73-75--148

Bruce Maddux, Ponca City - 79-69--148

Art Bennett, Tulsa - 76-75--151

John Reese, Norman - 73-78--151

Bill Roberts, Edmond - 75-76--151

Neil Oxford, Enid - 78-74--152

Paul Thomas, Enid - 75-77--152

Jack Steinmeyer, Tulsa - 78-76--154

Randy Robinson, Oklahoma City - 82-74--156

Karl Schroeder, Edmond - 80-78--158

John Donaldson, Enid - 82-78--160

Kevin Hutchens, Jenks - 79-81--160

James Reid, Edmond - 80-80--160

John Shelton, Stillwater - 80-80--160

Mitch Bowman, Tulsa - 80-86--166

Joe Felton, Blanchard - 82-85--167

Tim Rayburn, Guthrie - 91-84--175

Bud Surber, Edmond - 89-86--175

Steve Felton , El Reno - 86-95--181

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you