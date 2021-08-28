Oklahoma Golf Association
2021 Oklahoma Open
August 26-28, 2021
Oak Tree Country Club
Final Results
Zach James Whitesboro, TX - 65-62-65 -- 192
Sam Stevens Eastborough, KS - 63-63-67 -- 193
Quade Cummins Edmond, OK - 65-63-68 -- 196
Wyatt Worthington II Reynoldsburg, OH - 64-64-68 -- 196
James Nitties Dallas, TX - 68-66-64 -- 198
Josh Radcliff Grapevine, TX - 65-66-67 -- 198
Zach Bauchou Stillwater, OK - 66-66-67 -- 199
Austin Eckroat Edmond, OK - 66-64-69 -- 199
Zach Burry Appleton, WI - 68-66-66 -- 200
William Holcomb V Coppell, TX - 68-68-64 -- 200
Christian Jalomo Richmond, TX - 65-70-66 -- 201
Thomas Johnson Norman, OK - 68-67-66 -- 201
Mason Overstreet Kingfisher, OK - 67-64-70 -- 201
Blake Trimble Houston, TX - 67-67-69 -- 203
Brett White Houston, TX - 70-66-67 -- 203
Hayden Wood Scottsdale, AZ - 69-67-67 -- 203
Braden Bailey Groves, TX - 68-70-66 -- 204
Andrew Beckler Topeka, KS - 70-65-69 -- 204
Riley Casey Tuscola, TX - 71-67-66 -- 204
Cody Burrows Tulsa, OK - 70-68-67 -- 205
Brian Dwyer Southlake, TX - 68-69-68 -- 205
Zack Fischer Benton, AR - 68-69-68 -- 205
Martin Flores Frisco, TX - 71-65-69 -- 205
Rob Hudson Dallas, TX - 66-66-73 -- 205
Charlie Kern Dallas, TX - 66-70-69 -- 205
Preston Stanley Katy, TX - 68-66-71 -- 205
Reece Blair Ardmore, OK - 69-70-67 -- 206
Carson Griggs (a), Sand Springs, OK - 68-70-68 -- 206 (Low Amateur)
Austin Jordan Benbrook, TX - 66-73-67 -- 206
Brock Polhill (a), Edmond, OK - 65-67-74 -- 206
Gage Ihrig Goodland, KS - 69-65-73 -- 207
Ryan Grider Lewisville, TX - 70-65-73 -- 208
Joseph Gunerman Dallas, TX - 71-66-71 -- 208
Scott Newell Tulsa, OK - 69-70-69 -- 208
Will Arend The Woodlands, TX - 66-72-71 -- 209
Andrew Hudson Fort Worth, TX - 69-64-76 -- 209
Jack Ireland The Woodlands, TX - 66-71-74 -- 211
Oskari Nikku (a), Helsinki, - 71-68-72 -- 211
Kyle Weldon Ballwin, MO - 72-67-72 -- 211
Christopher Brown Garland, TX - 70-68-74 -- 212
Brad Dalke Edmond, OK - 67-72-73 -- 212
Landon Davis Forney, TX - 67-67-78 -- 212
Sam Lee Stillwater, OK - 70-67-75 -- 212
Josh Fosdick Edmond, OK - 71-68-74 -- 213
Ben Hadden Shawnee, KS - 69-70-74 -- 213
Christopher E. Brown Benbrook, TX - 72-67-75 -- 214
Matt Gilchrest North Richland Hills, TX - 68-71-76 -- 215
Andrew Presley Fort Worth, TX - 73-65-77 -- 215
Delbert Brooks (a), Tulsa, OK - 66-71-79 -- 216
Caleb Kimmel (a), Olathe, KS - 69-70-79 -- 218
Phillip Bryan (a), Mustang, OK - 68-71-81 -- 220
