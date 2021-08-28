Oklahoma Golf Association

2021 Oklahoma Open

August 26-28, 2021

Oak Tree Country Club

Final Results

Zach James Whitesboro, TX - 65-62-65 -- 192

Sam Stevens Eastborough, KS - 63-63-67 -- 193

Quade Cummins Edmond, OK - 65-63-68 -- 196

Wyatt Worthington II Reynoldsburg, OH - 64-64-68 -- 196

James Nitties Dallas, TX - 68-66-64 -- 198

Josh Radcliff Grapevine, TX - 65-66-67 -- 198

Zach Bauchou Stillwater, OK - 66-66-67 -- 199

Austin Eckroat Edmond, OK - 66-64-69 -- 199

Zach Burry Appleton, WI - 68-66-66 -- 200

William Holcomb V Coppell, TX - 68-68-64 -- 200

Christian Jalomo Richmond, TX - 65-70-66 -- 201

Thomas Johnson Norman, OK - 68-67-66 -- 201

Mason Overstreet Kingfisher, OK - 67-64-70 -- 201

Blake Trimble Houston, TX - 67-67-69 -- 203

Brett White Houston, TX - 70-66-67 -- 203

Hayden Wood Scottsdale, AZ - 69-67-67 -- 203

Braden Bailey Groves, TX - 68-70-66 -- 204

Andrew Beckler Topeka, KS - 70-65-69 -- 204

Riley Casey Tuscola, TX - 71-67-66 -- 204

Cody Burrows Tulsa, OK - 70-68-67 -- 205

Brian Dwyer Southlake, TX - 68-69-68 -- 205

Zack Fischer Benton, AR - 68-69-68 -- 205

Martin Flores Frisco, TX - 71-65-69 -- 205

Rob Hudson Dallas, TX - 66-66-73 -- 205

Charlie Kern Dallas, TX - 66-70-69 -- 205

Preston Stanley Katy, TX - 68-66-71 -- 205

Reece Blair Ardmore, OK - 69-70-67 -- 206

Carson Griggs (a), Sand Springs, OK - 68-70-68 -- 206 (Low Amateur)

Austin Jordan Benbrook, TX - 66-73-67 -- 206

Brock Polhill (a), Edmond, OK - 65-67-74 -- 206

Gage Ihrig Goodland, KS - 69-65-73 -- 207

Ryan Grider Lewisville, TX - 70-65-73 -- 208

Joseph Gunerman Dallas, TX - 71-66-71 -- 208

Scott Newell Tulsa, OK - 69-70-69 -- 208

Will Arend The Woodlands, TX - 66-72-71 -- 209

Andrew Hudson Fort Worth, TX - 69-64-76 -- 209

Jack Ireland The Woodlands, TX - 66-71-74 -- 211

Oskari Nikku (a), Helsinki, - 71-68-72 -- 211

Kyle Weldon Ballwin, MO - 72-67-72 -- 211

Christopher Brown Garland, TX - 70-68-74 -- 212

Brad Dalke Edmond, OK - 67-72-73 -- 212

Landon Davis Forney, TX - 67-67-78 -- 212

Sam Lee Stillwater, OK - 70-67-75 -- 212

Josh Fosdick Edmond, OK - 71-68-74 -- 213

Ben Hadden Shawnee, KS - 69-70-74 -- 213

Christopher E. Brown Benbrook, TX - 72-67-75 -- 214

Matt Gilchrest North Richland Hills, TX - 68-71-76 -- 215

Andrew Presley Fort Worth, TX - 73-65-77 -- 215

Delbert Brooks (a), Tulsa, OK - 66-71-79 -- 216

Caleb Kimmel (a), Olathe, KS - 69-70-79 -- 218

Phillip Bryan (a), Mustang, OK - 68-71-81 -- 220

