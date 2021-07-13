Oklahoma Golf Association

Senior State Amateur Championship

Tuesday

Meadowbrook Country Club, Tulsa

Match Results

Rd of 32

Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs John Shelton, Stillwater

Terry Collier, Bixby 2 & 1 vs Tom Nielsen, Edmond

Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 20 holes vs Frank Billings, Tulsa

Mike Wilson, Elk City vs Andy Lucas, Tulsa 2 up

Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 4 & 3 vs Alex McAllister, Oklahoma City

Brian Cook, Tulsa vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 1 up

Jason Gulley, Jenks 2 & 1 vs Jim Roberts, Edmond

Steve Hughes, Bartlesville vs Michael Hughett, Owasso 3 & 2

Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 1 up vs Jack Steinmeyer, Tulsa

Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 2 & 1 vs Don Quint, Tulsa

Jeff Smith, Arcadia vs Shawn Barker, Bartlesville 2 & 1

Blake Gibson, Yukon 3 & 2 vs Don Cochran, Norman

Jerry Nick, Okmulgee 5 & 4 vs Andrew Allen, Edmond

Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City 1 up vs Kirk Fryer, Tulsa

Christopher Laughlin, Edmond 3 & 2 vs Scott Wilson, Sperry

Ron Roden, Oklahoma City 2 & 1 vs Don Clark, Shawnee

Rd of 16

Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City vs Terry Collier, Bixby 2 up

Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 3 & 2 vs Andy Lucas, Tulsa

Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 7 & 6 vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City

Jason Gulley, Jenks vs Michael Hughett, Owasso 20 holes

Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 2 & 1 vs Joel Driver, Oklahoma City

Shawn Barker, Bartlesville vs Blake Gibson, Yukon 1 up

Jerry Nick, Okmulgee vs Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City 3 & 2

Christopher Laughlin, Edmond 2 & 1 vs Ron Roden, Oklahoma City

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you