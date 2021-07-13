Oklahoma Golf Association
Senior State Amateur Championship
Tuesday
Meadowbrook Country Club, Tulsa
Match Results
Rd of 32
Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs John Shelton, Stillwater
Terry Collier, Bixby 2 & 1 vs Tom Nielsen, Edmond
Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 20 holes vs Frank Billings, Tulsa
Mike Wilson, Elk City vs Andy Lucas, Tulsa 2 up
Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 4 & 3 vs Alex McAllister, Oklahoma City
Brian Cook, Tulsa vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 1 up
Jason Gulley, Jenks 2 & 1 vs Jim Roberts, Edmond
Steve Hughes, Bartlesville vs Michael Hughett, Owasso 3 & 2
Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 1 up vs Jack Steinmeyer, Tulsa
Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 2 & 1 vs Don Quint, Tulsa
Jeff Smith, Arcadia vs Shawn Barker, Bartlesville 2 & 1
Blake Gibson, Yukon 3 & 2 vs Don Cochran, Norman
Jerry Nick, Okmulgee 5 & 4 vs Andrew Allen, Edmond
Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City 1 up vs Kirk Fryer, Tulsa
Christopher Laughlin, Edmond 3 & 2 vs Scott Wilson, Sperry
Ron Roden, Oklahoma City 2 & 1 vs Don Clark, Shawnee
Rd of 16
Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City vs Terry Collier, Bixby 2 up
Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 3 & 2 vs Andy Lucas, Tulsa
Michael Gotcher, Broken Arrow 7 & 6 vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City
Jason Gulley, Jenks vs Michael Hughett, Owasso 20 holes
Eric Gudgel, Stillwater 2 & 1 vs Joel Driver, Oklahoma City
Shawn Barker, Bartlesville vs Blake Gibson, Yukon 1 up
Jerry Nick, Okmulgee vs Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City 3 & 2
Christopher Laughlin, Edmond 2 & 1 vs Ron Roden, Oklahoma City
