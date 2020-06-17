Oklahoma Golf Association

Senior State Amateur Championship

June 16-19, 2020

Belmar Golf Club

Match Results- Wednesday

Round of 32

Blake Gibson, Yukon 21 holes vs Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City

Jeff Richter, Edmond vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 1 up

Andy Lucas, Tulsa 1 up vs Dave Jones, Norman

John Reese, Norman vs Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City 5 & 4

Don Cochran, Norman 19 holes vs Steve Steele, Edmond

Jeff Smith, Arcadia 3 & 2 vs John Kuester, Oklahoma City

Michael Hughett, Owasso 19 holes vs Mark Wallace, Edmond

Darrell Dyson, Owasso vs John Stansbury, Edmond 2 & 1

Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs Mike McCurdy, Norman

Scott Ward, Norman vs Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 4 & 3

Don Clark, Shawnee 4 & 3 vs Curt Howard, Bristow

Todd Brown, Kingston 2 & 1 vs Mark Kauffman, Broken Arrow

Robert Martella, Norman vs Nick Sidorakis, Tulsa 4 & 3

Jim Roberts, Edmond vs Bruce Maddux, Ponca City default

Steve Chapman, Oklahoma City vs Doug Perry, Oklahoma City 19 holes

Mike Goold, Blanchard 6 & 5 vs Tim Mcfarland, Edmond

Round of 16

Blake Gibson, Yukon 1 up vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City

Andy Lucas, Tulsa 4 & 3 vs Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City

Don Cochran, Norman vs Jeff Smith, Arcadia 2 up

Michael Hughett, Owasso 3 & 2 vs John Stansbury, Edmond

Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs Joel Driver, Oklahoma City

Don Clark, Shawnee 3 & 2 vs Todd Brown, Kingston

Nick Sidorakis , Tulsa vs Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 2 & 1

Doug Perry, Oklahoma City vs Mike Goold, Blanchard 4 & 3

