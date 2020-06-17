Oklahoma Golf Association
Senior State Amateur Championship
June 16-19, 2020
Belmar Golf Club
Match Results- Wednesday
Round of 32
Blake Gibson, Yukon 21 holes vs Brian Szymanski, Oklahoma City
Jeff Richter, Edmond vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City 1 up
Andy Lucas, Tulsa 1 up vs Dave Jones, Norman
John Reese, Norman vs Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City 5 & 4
Don Cochran, Norman 19 holes vs Steve Steele, Edmond
Jeff Smith, Arcadia 3 & 2 vs John Kuester, Oklahoma City
Michael Hughett, Owasso 19 holes vs Mark Wallace, Edmond
Darrell Dyson, Owasso vs John Stansbury, Edmond 2 & 1
Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs Mike McCurdy, Norman
Scott Ward, Norman vs Joel Driver, Oklahoma City 4 & 3
Don Clark, Shawnee 4 & 3 vs Curt Howard, Bristow
Todd Brown, Kingston 2 & 1 vs Mark Kauffman, Broken Arrow
Robert Martella, Norman vs Nick Sidorakis, Tulsa 4 & 3
Jim Roberts, Edmond vs Bruce Maddux, Ponca City default
Steve Chapman, Oklahoma City vs Doug Perry, Oklahoma City 19 holes
Mike Goold, Blanchard 6 & 5 vs Tim Mcfarland, Edmond
Round of 16
Blake Gibson, Yukon 1 up vs Kirk Wright, Oklahoma City
Andy Lucas, Tulsa 4 & 3 vs Michael McDonald, Oklahoma City
Don Cochran, Norman vs Jeff Smith, Arcadia 2 up
Michael Hughett, Owasso 3 & 2 vs John Stansbury, Edmond
Jonathan Valuck, Oklahoma City 4 & 3 vs Joel Driver, Oklahoma City
Don Clark, Shawnee 3 & 2 vs Todd Brown, Kingston
Nick Sidorakis , Tulsa vs Bruce Maddux, Ponca City 2 & 1
Doug Perry, Oklahoma City vs Mike Goold, Blanchard 4 & 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.