Fort Gibson seniors Jordan Gann and Kynzi London were named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State team, representing the Middle East team (class 3A-4A schools).
Fort Gibson’s Chuck London was named Middle East all-state coach. His assistant, Scott Lowe, was named Junior High Coach of the Year. The Lady Tigers were 4A runners-up this season.
Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver received the Charles K. Heatly Award. Oliver, who coached both the boys and girls at Eufaula, made the Class 3A state tournament a year ago with the girls when it was canceled by COVID-19. His boys made it this season.
Also, Jaylee Kindred of Warner was selected to the Small East team.
The games will be at Mustang High School on June 5. The large-school will be at 2 p.m., middle at 3:30 p.m. and small-school at 5 p.m.
