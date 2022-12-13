OKAY — They were a little shaky out of the chute here Tuesday.
But the Okay Mustangs found their touch, and then some, using a 34-0 run to put a vise grip on the Webbers Falls Warriors en route to a 79-30 win at George Hopkins Field House.
The Mustangs, 7-0 now and ranked No. 6 in Class A, missed three shots, all from 3-point range, before getting on a roll, just after Stryker Chappel hit a 3 for the Warriors to break a scoreless deadlock with 5:31 left in the opening quarter.
Okay was 9-of-12 the rest of the quarter and six 3s, two each by Diezel Davis, Ashton Walters and Chase Clark, made it 27-3 at quarter’s end.
Tito Ramos started the scoring in the second quarter inside the circle, then Duckee Swimmer’s putback followed. Ramos came back with his first 3 and that capped the 34-0 run.
That number is the average margin Okay had won by in its first six games. It’s now up by two additional points.
“I’ve been warning them they would come out flat at some point,” said Okay coach Chad Clark. “That’s like our fifth game in six days so I expected it. But we got it going.
“The thing about this team is that is shares the ball well. It knows what an extra pass is. We’re firm believers in an inside-out game and someone’s going to find their shot.”
Davis, who led Okay with 17 points, hit two 3s to start the third, and when Ramos hit one about midway through for the next basket of the quarter, the Okay coach began emptying the bench.
And went deep into that bench.
Bryant Allen had five points in the fourth and Braiden Russell had a pair of baskets in as Okay, up 67-30, finished with 12 unanswered points.
Webbers fell to 2-4 and was led by Stryker Chappel’s 12 points.
Also in double figures for Okay was Chase Clark with 15 points and Walters with 11. Swimmer and Bryson Parnell combined for 13 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
Girls: Okay 29, Webbers Falls 26
Okay’s offense slowly warmed up and chipped away at the visitors Tuesday.
Leah Smith had 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Mustangs, down 23-16 going to the fourth, got the lead on Teagan James’ free throws with 2:01 to play,. She would add two more with 11.2 left for the final outcome.
James had 6 points. She had one first-quarter basket then the free throws down the stretch. Alex Collins, Okay’s leading scorer coming in, had 7 points and was scoreless at the half, where the Lady Mustangs trailed 14-6.
Okay moved to 4-3 on the year.
Anistyn Garner had 11 points for Webbers, which lost for the first time in six games.
Okay’s squads finish the pre-holiday schedule at Arkoma on Thursday. Webbers goes to Oaks on Friday.
