OKAY – After their first loss three days ago to the Keys Cougars in the finals of the Warner Cherokee Classic, the Okay Mustangs have found their mojo once again.
The Class A No. 4 Mustangs didn’t miss a shot until 2:50 left in the opening quarter, building a 27-12 first quarter lead, en route to a 82-33 throttling of the Haskell Haymakers Thursday night at George Hopkins Fieldhouse.
“We needed to gain some of our confidence back after that loss,” said Okay coach Chad Clark, his team now 13-1 with a 32-point win over Porter on Tuesday. “We had some kids down, they missed some shots, made some mistakes and I think we learned a lot from that.
“We still looked a little bit dead-legged, but we worked it out tonight and got better as a team.”
Three consecutive 3-pointers from Diezel Davis, who finished with 14 points, made for a quick 13-5 lead with just three minutes gone in the first quarter and the Haymakers never knew what hit them.
Freshman Chase Clark, who led the team in scoring on the night with 17-points while coming off the bench, dropped in 11 points in the first quarter, spurring an 11-0 run with 1:13 left in the first stanza and a 27-12 lead at the end of one.
It was 43-20 at the half as the Mustangs forced 15 turnovers before the break, and Haskell was on its way to a 1-10 mark.
“We want to score with defense, we want to force turnovers and push the ball,” said Clark. “I thought we did a good job of finding the open man and rotating the ball around to the open shot.”
Tito Ramos opened both halves with 3s, and finished the night with nine points.
Raylen Burk had 12 points and Duckee Swimmer had 11.
Haskell continued to struggle with turnovers, committing 25 on the night, but there were bright spots as Brannon Westmooreland led the team with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Girls: Okay 30, Haskell 29
GIRLS – The last time these two met Okay barely escaped with a 51-48 win.
This time it was no different.
Alex Collins, who had struggled at the line, sank two free throws with 4.5 seconds after being fouled on a layup, just after Haskell’s Hayden Ward’s putback with 40 seconds left gave Haskell a lead.
“ I was just thinking I can’t miss these shots,” said a smiling Collins, who scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.. “That last shot I took when I got fouled, I just kept thinking what coach said at halftime, was to get number 4 (Haskell’s RayLin Morgan) up in the air with a fake.”
Morgan had been a thorn in the Lady Mustangs side all night, grabbing 14 rebounds and recording eight blocked shots.
The game saw 16 lead changes.
“They were beating us on the offensive boards most of the night and we had a hard time with their #4 inside,” said Lady Mustangs coach Justin Hendrix.
Okay (9-5) took the halftime edge 12-7 but Haskell (7-6) countered to open the third quarter on the back of a 11-2 run for an 18-17 lead going to the fourth.
Freshman Teagan James pulled in 13 rebounds for Okay. Riley Westmooreland had 8 points to lead her team in scoring.
