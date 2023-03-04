OKLAHOMA CITY — Okay coach Chad Clark had a change of plan in the second half here Saturday to offset Caddo’s inside game.
The Bruins were 12-of-15 in the first half, 11-of-15 inside while going 1-of-10 from beyond the arc, and had a 26-22 lead in a game that saw eight lead changes.
Caddo balanced it out, and took the Class A championship with a 58-51 win at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds.
The Bruins had four 3s, two each by Carson Culbreath and Kale Brister, all in the first 4 1/2 minutes and three which helped generate a 13-0 run after the Mustangs had cut it to one at 31-30. Hitting overall at 48 percent at the half, the Bruins heated it back up inside and were 14-of-19 for the final half — 73.7 percent, and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.
“We thought zone or a half-court zone would be the answer to keep them from penetrating. For the most part it worked,” said Clark. “They just shot that much better than we did.”
Okay was 17-of-45 for the game, 13-of-30 on 3s.
D.J. Dill, Caddo’s catalyst on offense, had 23 points, but needed only 10 in the second half. He had four assists keeping the Mustangs off balance.
He put a couple of exclamation points on it in the final minute, taking length-of-the-floor passes for slams. He was capitalizing down low early as well.
“We knew he was good. I enjoyed watching until we played,” Clark said. “We wanted to contain him not getting deep. He dishes well. He didn’t shoot the 3, and he doesn’t settle much for the deep shot. He goes by you.”
Except when he dishes and others find the shots.
“We weren’t expecting the other guys to go off like they did,” he said.
Culbreath and Brister combined for 15 points. Kolby Benhardt had 12, on 6-of-7 shooting.
Davis and Tito Ramos were high-point guys for Okay with 12. For Davis, it was lower than his scoring average of 16.
“It was tough for sure. They were keying on Diezel a lot,” said Ramos. “They got hot and we got mad at ourselves. Coach was like don’t be mad now, this is all you can do. They were just hitting shots.”
It’s a team with no seniors, and Ramos said that youth showed.
“We’ve been wanting this for a long time growing up here,” Ramos said. “Coming up short is a frustrating experience but motivation to keep on working in the off-season.”
It was this group’s first state trip. For the coach, it was his third in that spot, losing back-to-back state title games to Fort Cobb-Broxton in 2016 and 2017.
“This will motivate these kids to work hard because that’s what they do, they’ll just push harder,” Clark said. “We’re looking forward to coming back and getting a different ball.”
Okay finishes at 26-3, Caddo 24-2.
