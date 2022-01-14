Alex Collins struck early and often.
Collins had 28 of her game-high 30 points in the first half Thursday, leading Okay over Haskell 64-38 at Okay.
It was the lone area game as the rest of the schedule was impacted by COVID-19. Many of Friday’s games have also been postponed (see page 2).
Bailey Walters was next for Okay (5-9) with 9 points. For Haskell, Lynzi Kelley had 16 points.
The Haymakers fell to 3-6 with the loss.
Boys
Okay 57, Haskell 42
Bryson Parnell led three Mustangs in double figures. He had 15. Austin Russell had 12 points nad Ashton Walters had 11.
Okay led 13-6 after one and increased it from there.
The Mustangs are 11-3 while Haskell fell to 2-7.
For the Haymakers, Brannon Westmoreland led all scorers with 23 points.
