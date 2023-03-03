Just one more.
Okay coach Chad Clark admitted being a little cautious coming in to his fourth state tournament as a coach. The past three were basically with the same squad.
This one saw those other trips as young kids, dreaming of their time.
And it’s this group that did something the other group didn’t do — make the state title game in their first try. Now, Clark has bigger aspirations after a 57-37 semifinal thrashing of the Rattan Rams on Friday at the Big House on the State Fairgrounds in OKC.
“Yesterday I was saying to myself, one more,” he said of his quarterfinal win. “After that I was just going to be happy making it to the finals with this young crew.
“Now you know what I’m going to say.”
The Mustangs will play Caddo, a 60-50 winner over Seiling, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds. Okay beat Seiling in overtime to win the Area IV tournament. D.J. Dill had 29 points to lead Caddo (23-2).
Okay (26-2) rode its defense, particularly a half-court trap, to the win. The Mustangs had a 19-2 edge in points off turnovers. Rattan turned it over 18 times. Okay had 11.
The Mustangs led 17-12 after one, 26-18 at the half and gradually pulled away over the final 16 minutes, getting up 57-34 on Braiden Russell’’s 3 in the final minutes as Clark went to his bench.
Diezel Davis had 13 points, Ashton Walters 11 and Duckee Swimmer 10. Walters had a team-high four steals.
Cale Clay’s nine points was tops for the Rams, who were in their ninth state tournament and first since 2018 while Okay is back for the first time since back-to-back losses to Fort Cobb-Broxton in 2016 and 2017.
This time, the hope is the third finals go-round finds the golden charm.
This will be updated.
