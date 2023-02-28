It’ll be a different feel for Okay and coach Chad Clark, who returns to the state tournament for the first time in six years on Wednesday.
For one, the tournament starts Wednesday.
The OSSAA chose to spread the tournament out over more than the traditional Thursday-Saturday sequence starting in 2021, partly out of lingering concerns over COVID. The response to that with more teams getting at least one game at the venerable Big House was so positive, said the OSSAA, that they stretched the tournaments out to begin play earlier in both weeks.
“The good thing about that is we get to play there. Those kids have watched games there but never shot a basketball there,” Clark said. “Playing early doesn’t feel just great.”
No. 4 Okay starts Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. against 10th-ranked Texhoma.
Another difference:
What the Mustangs won’t see at all, is an old nemesis.
Fort Cobb-Broxton beat them in the 2016 and 2017 finals. FCB is in Class B now and begins play the next day.
Also missing is Pond Creek-Hunter, the team the Mustangs beat in two semifinals, the last one being a miracle steal and layup with under a second to go to get to their second final.
There’s two familiar foes — Seiling (23-2), the team Okay beat 57-55 in overtime to reach state in the area championship game last week. The other is Liberty (21-5) — the Mustangs won that game in the semifinals of the Warner Cherokee Classic in January, 54-45.
One of those won’t make it out of the first round as they face each other at noon Wednesday, the winner taking on No. 1 Caddo (21-2) or unranked Drummond in the semifinals. Drummond (24-7) got into the tournament by reversing fortune on a regional finals loss, beating No. 3 Vanoss 57-54, and also has two wins in as many meetings against Pond-Creek Hunter.
No. 5 Okarche (26-2) and Rattan (26-4) will play in the other quarterfinal and meet the Okay-Texhoma winner.
Most of what Clark is seeing is teams with guard-oriented play — some with bigger guards, but one of those was Seiling, which Okay held on to beat after leading by 11 at one point in the second half.
“Okarche is a team that plays fast and it’s indicative of their scores because they put up a lot of points,” Clark said.
The team that stands out in contrast is their lead-off opponent — a team that wants to dominate in the paint and by physical.
Jerry Hernandez is a 6-4 junior and Joe Hernandez a 6-3 senior. They’re brothers.
“They’ll try to beat us up inside and they rebound good,” Clark said. “We’ll have to adjust. If a team wants to play a guard game with us, great, we feel good about that. We don’t want them to beat us with their size, but with Texhoma, those guys aren’t guards so its a different type of big guys.”
One thing that stays familiar for Clark is that defense is key to winning championships.
“We were that type of team in those early years. We would score but we’d score off our defense,” he said. “We’re trying to simulate that now — disciplined, hard man play and make the opponent take tough shots.
“I think for the most part we’ve done it. Both those groups have held teams to four or so points in the first quarter and in the teens at the half. When we beat Frontier in regionals they had 14 or 16 at the half, and that’s a good team. Up here they’re all good teams and we will have to be at our best defensively.”
If that works, the Mustangs should have an interesting week. Offensively five are averaging double figures - Diezel Davis with 16, Chase Clark with 15 and Ashton Walters, Bryson Parnell and Duckee Swimmer all with 10. A sixth, Tito Ramos, averages 8 points a game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.