Saturday

At Love-Hatbox Sports Complex

Big tire: 1. Kendall Goin, Independence, Mo. 2. Russell Root, Oklahoma City.

Small tire: 1. Goin.  2. Terry Foster, Tahlequah.

Tailgate: 1. Kestyn Frederickson, Norwich, Kan. 2. Greg Rouse, Muskogee.

True street: 1. Foster. 1. Bill Suenram, Kingman, Kan.

Daily Driver Pro: 1. Clint Downs, Yukon. 2. James Young, Springfield, Mo.

Daily Driver: 1. Zach Wiedel, Eufaula. 2. Tucker Frame, Checotah.

