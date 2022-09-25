Saturday
At Love-Hatbox Sports Complex
Big tire: 1. Kendall Goin, Independence, Mo. 2. Russell Root, Oklahoma City.
Small tire: 1. Goin. 2. Terry Foster, Tahlequah.
Tailgate: 1. Kestyn Frederickson, Norwich, Kan. 2. Greg Rouse, Muskogee.
True street: 1. Foster. 1. Bill Suenram, Kingman, Kan.
Daily Driver Pro: 1. Clint Downs, Yukon. 2. James Young, Springfield, Mo.
Daily Driver: 1. Zach Wiedel, Eufaula. 2. Tucker Frame, Checotah.
