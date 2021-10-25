Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Jenks (11)(7-1)551
2. Union(7-1)442
3. Broken Arrow(5-3)264
4. Owasso(6-2)213
5. Mustang(5-3)13NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 4. Norman North 2.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (11)(8-0)551
2. B.T. Washington(7-1)412
3. Choctaw(6-2)32T3
4. Del City(7-1)24T3
5. Stillwater(6-2)125

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. McAlester (7)(8-0)1061
2. Collinsville (4)(8-0)1012
3. Lawton Mac(8-0)853
4. Carl Albert(5-2)684
5. Coweta(7-1)675
6. Ardmore(8-0)626
7. Guthrie(7-1)437
8. McGuinness(7-1)318
9. Pryor(7-1)239
10. Noble(6-2)1710

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 2.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (10)(8-0)1091
2. Poteau(7-1)922
3. Clinton(7-1)863
4. Cushing(7-1)794
5. Grove (1)(8-0)745
6. Bethany(7-1)506
7. Bristow(6-2)418
8. Wagoner(6-2)279
9. Broken Bow(7-1)2310
10. Blanchard(6-2)197

Others receiving votes: Elk City 3. Hilldale 2.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Holland Hall (9)(8-0)1081
2. Lincoln Christian (2)(9-0)1002
3. Heritage Hall(8-0)883
4. Stigler(7-1)704
5. Verdigris(7-1)60T5
6. Seminole(7-1)54T5
7. Berryhill(6-2)447
8. Perkins-Tryon(6-2)2610
9. Kingfisher(6-2)218
9. Sulphur(6-2)219

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 5. Plainview 5. Vinita 3.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Washington (9)(8-0)1071
2. Marlow (1)(8-0)972
3. Beggs(7-1)823
4. Oklahoma Christian(9-0)754
5. Vian(7-1)595
6. Rejoice Christian School(7-1)516
7. Victory Christian (1)(6-2)437
8. Eufaula(7-1)368
9. Metro Christian(5-3)209
10. Prague(7-1)1010

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 8. Cascia Hall 6. Bethel 3. Jones 3. Kiefer 3. Antlers 2.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Ringling (10)(8-0)1091
2. Gore (1)(8-0)962
3. Cashion(6-1)893
4. Okemah(7-0)724
5. Hooker(8-0)635
6. Tonkawa(7-1)498
7. Fairview(8-0)3810
8. Pawhuska(6-2)329
9. Elmore City(8-0)17NR
(tie) Wayne(7-1)176

Others receiving votes: Mooreland 11. Morrison 7. Warner 4. Mounds 1.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Laverne (9)(6-0)531
2. Dewar (1)(9-0)432
3. Davenport (1)(8-0)343
4. Velma-Alma(9-0)204
5. Balko-Forgan(7-1)115

Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10)(8-0)541
2. Timberlake (1)(8-0)452
3. Tyrone(7-1)303
4. Waynoka(7-1)214
5. Bluejacket(5-2)7T5

Others receiving votes: Maud 7. Sasakwa 1.

