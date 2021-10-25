Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Jenks (11)
|(7-1)
|55
|1
|2. Union
|(7-1)
|44
|2
|3. Broken Arrow
|(5-3)
|26
|4
|4. Owasso
|(6-2)
|21
|3
|5. Mustang
|(5-3)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Moore 4. Norman North 2.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bixby (11)
|(8-0)
|55
|1
|2. B.T. Washington
|(7-1)
|41
|2
|3. Choctaw
|(6-2)
|32
|T3
|4. Del City
|(7-1)
|24
|T3
|5. Stillwater
|(6-2)
|12
|5
Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. McAlester (7)
|(8-0)
|106
|1
|2. Collinsville (4)
|(8-0)
|101
|2
|3. Lawton Mac
|(8-0)
|85
|3
|4. Carl Albert
|(5-2)
|68
|4
|5. Coweta
|(7-1)
|67
|5
|6. Ardmore
|(8-0)
|62
|6
|7. Guthrie
|(7-1)
|43
|7
|8. McGuinness
|(7-1)
|31
|8
|9. Pryor
|(7-1)
|23
|9
|10. Noble
|(6-2)
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tuttle (10)
|(8-0)
|109
|1
|2. Poteau
|(7-1)
|92
|2
|3. Clinton
|(7-1)
|86
|3
|4. Cushing
|(7-1)
|79
|4
|5. Grove (1)
|(8-0)
|74
|5
|6. Bethany
|(7-1)
|50
|6
|7. Bristow
|(6-2)
|41
|8
|8. Wagoner
|(6-2)
|27
|9
|9. Broken Bow
|(7-1)
|23
|10
|10. Blanchard
|(6-2)
|19
|7
Others receiving votes: Elk City 3. Hilldale 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Holland Hall (9)
|(8-0)
|108
|1
|2. Lincoln Christian (2)
|(9-0)
|100
|2
|3. Heritage Hall
|(8-0)
|88
|3
|4. Stigler
|(7-1)
|70
|4
|5. Verdigris
|(7-1)
|60
|T5
|6. Seminole
|(7-1)
|54
|T5
|7. Berryhill
|(6-2)
|44
|7
|8. Perkins-Tryon
|(6-2)
|26
|10
|9. Kingfisher
|(6-2)
|21
|8
|9. Sulphur
|(6-2)
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 5. Plainview 5. Vinita 3.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Washington (9)
|(8-0)
|107
|1
|2. Marlow (1)
|(8-0)
|97
|2
|3. Beggs
|(7-1)
|82
|3
|4. Oklahoma Christian
|(9-0)
|75
|4
|5. Vian
|(7-1)
|59
|5
|6. Rejoice Christian School
|(7-1)
|51
|6
|7. Victory Christian (1)
|(6-2)
|43
|7
|8. Eufaula
|(7-1)
|36
|8
|9. Metro Christian
|(5-3)
|20
|9
|10. Prague
|(7-1)
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 8. Cascia Hall 6. Bethel 3. Jones 3. Kiefer 3. Antlers 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Ringling (10)
|(8-0)
|109
|1
|2. Gore (1)
|(8-0)
|96
|2
|3. Cashion
|(6-1)
|89
|3
|4. Okemah
|(7-0)
|72
|4
|5. Hooker
|(8-0)
|63
|5
|6. Tonkawa
|(7-1)
|49
|8
|7. Fairview
|(8-0)
|38
|10
|8. Pawhuska
|(6-2)
|32
|9
|9. Elmore City
|(8-0)
|17
|NR
|(tie) Wayne
|(7-1)
|17
|6
Others receiving votes: Mooreland 11. Morrison 7. Warner 4. Mounds 1.
|Class B
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Laverne (9)
|(6-0)
|53
|1
|2. Dewar (1)
|(9-0)
|43
|2
|3. Davenport (1)
|(8-0)
|34
|3
|4. Velma-Alma
|(9-0)
|20
|4
|5. Balko-Forgan
|(7-1)
|11
|5
Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2.
|Class C
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10)
|(8-0)
|54
|1
|2. Timberlake (1)
|(8-0)
|45
|2
|3. Tyrone
|(7-1)
|30
|3
|4. Waynoka
|(7-1)
|21
|4
|5. Bluejacket
|(5-2)
|7
|T5
Others receiving votes: Maud 7. Sasakwa 1.
