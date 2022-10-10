Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 10. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (11)(6-0)551
2. Union(6-0)442
3. Mustang(5-1)294
4. Norman North(4-2)215
5. Jenks(4-2)163

Others receiving votes: none.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (10)(6-0)501
2. Choctaw(5-1)373
3. Muskogee(6-0)274
4. Deer Creek-Edmond(5-1)242
5. Lawton(5-1)7NR

Others receiving votes: B.T. Washington 5.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Coweta (8)(6-0)983
2. McGuinness (2)(6-0)812
3. Del City(5-1)714
4. McAlester(5-1)631
5. Collinsville(6-0)596
6. Grove(6-0)507
7. Guthrie(5-1)475
8. Lawton Mac(5-1)268
(tie) Carl Albert(5-2)269
10. Elgin(6-0)2310

Others receiving votes: Memorial 3. Piedmont 2. Midwest City 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Cushing (10)(6-0)1001
2. Poteau(5-1)853
3. Elk City(5-1)67T5
4. Bethany(5-1)57T5
(tie) Tuttle(4-2)572
6. Blanchard(4-2)50NR
(tie) Broken Bow(5-1)508
8. Wagoner(4-3)294
9. Newcastle(5-1)2510
10. Chickasha(5-1)18NR

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 6. Clinton 3. Tecumseh 2. Weatherford 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Metro Christian (8)(6-0)982
2. Lincoln Christian (1)(5-1)903
3. Heritage Hall (1)(5-1)754
4. Cascia Hall(5-1)615
5. Stigler(6-0)566
6. Verdigris(5-1)511
7. Perkins-Tryon(4-2)357
8. Bristow(4-2)28NR
9. Plainview(5-1)278
10. Muldrow(6-1)12NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 7. Lone Grove 6. Kingfisher 2. Central 2.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (9)(6-0)991
2. Rejoice Christian School (1)(6-0)892
3. Millwood(5-1)693
4. Vinita(6-0)595
5. Eufaula(6-1)564
6. Vian(4-2)426
7. Sequoyah-Claremore(5-1)387
8. Prague(6-0)368
9. Chandler(5-1)2010
10. Beggs(4-2)199

Others receiving votes: Davis 7. Kiefer 7. Oklahoma Christian 5. Lindsay 4.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (8)(6-0)861
(tie) Gore (1)(6-0)862
3. Fairview(6-0)723
4. Tonkawa(6-0)654
5. Hominy (1)(6-0)605
6. Colcord(6-0)466
7. Crescent(5-0)298
8. Burns Flat-Dill City(6-0)219
9. Walters(6-0)11NR
10. Minco(6-1)87
(tie) Christian Heritage Academy(5-2)87

Others receiving votes: Dibble 4. Wynnewood 4. Woodland 2. Cashion 2. Chelsea 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oklahoma Bible (8)(6-0)441
2. Laverne(5-1)293
3. Seiling(5-1)254
4. Dewar (1)(5-0)205
5. Balko-Forgan(5-1)7NR

Others receiving votes: Shattuck 5. Regent Prep 5.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tipton (5)(6-0)412
2. Waynoka (4)(6-0)403
3. Maud(6-0)224
4. Timberlake(5-1)211
5. Wesleyan Christian(5-1)115

Others receiving votes: none.

