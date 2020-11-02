Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 2. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Owasso (8)
(9-0)
40
1
2. Jenks
(6-1)
32
2
3. Edmond Santa Fe
(6-2)
23
3
4. Broken Arrow
(5-3)
15
4
5. Union
(4-4)
10
5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby (8)
(7-0)
40
1
2. Stillwater
(7-0)
32
2
3. Midwest City
(6-2)
20
3
4. Choctaw
(6-3)
16
4
5. B.T. Washington
(6-2)
10
5
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 2.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carl Albert (6)
(6-1)
78
1
2. Collinsville (2)
(9-0)
72
3
3. Coweta
(8-1)
64
5
4. McGuinness
(6-2)
53
4
5. Bishop Kelley
(7-1)
51
2
6. McAlester
(6-2)
41
7
7. El Reno
(6-2)
23
9
8. Pryor< /TD>
(6-2)
18
8
9. Guthrie
(5-1)
17
6
10. Lawton Mac
(5-2)
12
T10
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Piedmont 3. Ardmore 2. Tahlequah 2.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Wagoner (8)
(9-0)
80
1
2. Weatherford
(7-0)
67
2
3. Tuttle
(9-0)
63
3
4. Poteau
(7-2)
60
4
5. Blanchard
(6-2)
44
5
6. Hilldale
(8-1)
40
6
7. Clinton
(5-2)
32
7
8. Skiatook
(5-2)
23
8
9. Broken Bow
(5-2)
15
9
10. Newcastle
(5-2)
13
NR
Others receiving votes: Cushing 1. Cache 1. Bristow 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (6)
(8-0)
78
1
2. Holland Hall (2)
(7-0)
73
2
3. Heritage Hall
(7-1)
60
3
4. Stigler
(9-0)
58
4
5. Kingston
(9-0)
50
6
6. Lone Grove
(7-2)
30
8
7. Verdigris
(7-1)
27
5
8. Anadarko
(6-2)
25
9
9. Kingfisher
(5-3)
20
7
10. Sulphur
(6-3)
12
10
Others receiving votes: Vinita 7.
Class 2ASchoolTotalPointsPrv1. Vian (4)(7-1)7312. Marlow (2)(8-0)6523. Millwood (1)(5-1)57T34. Cascia Hall(7-1)56T35. Washington(7-1)53T36. Jones(6-2)3867. Adair(8-1)3088. Metro Christian (1)(6-2)2499. Frederick(7-1)14710. Oklahoma Christian(8-0)12NR
Others receiving votes: Beggs 11. Eufaula 4. Chandler 2. Community Christian 1.
< /TR>
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Cashion (5)
(7-0)
77
1
2. Pawhuska (3)
(9-0)
74
2
3. Ringling
(7-0)
63
3
4. Pawnee
(6-1)
52
4
5. Thomas Custer
(7-1)
46
5
6. Gore
(7-0)
39
6
7. Wewoka
(8-0)
35
7
8. Woodland
(8-1)
21
9
9. Tonkawa
(6-2)
15
8
10. Texhoma
(8-1)
9
10
Others receiving votes: Hooker 3. Minco 3. Crescent 2. Morrison 1.
3. Davenport
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Shattuck (8)
(8-0)
40
1
2. Dewar
(9-0)
31
2
(8-0)
25
3
4. Cherokee
(7-1)
15
4
5. Laverne
(6-1)
6
5
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Regent Prep 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (8)
(9-0)
40
1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo
(8-0)
29
2
3. Buffalo
(8-1)
24
3
4. Sasakwa
(7-1)
13
4
5. Midway
(8-0)
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Waynoka 5. Tyrone 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.