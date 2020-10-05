Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 5. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Owasso (9)

(5-0)

45

1

2. Jenks

(3-1)

36

2

3. Broken Arrow

(2-2)

24

3

4. Edmond Santa Fe

(3-2)

15

4

5. Yukon

(4-1)

10

T5

Others receiving votes: Mustang 2. Norman North 2. Union 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Bixby (9)

(4-0)

45

1

2. Stillwater

(4-0)

36

2

3. Midwest City

(3-1)

22

3

4. Choctaw

(3-2)

13

4

5. Putnam North

(4-0)

11

NR

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 3. Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 2.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carl Albert (5)

(3-1)

82

1

2. Bishop Kelley (1)

(4-0)

81

2

3. Collinsville (3)

(5-0)

77

3

4. McGuinness

(4-1)

62

4

5. Ardmore

(2-0)

42

5

6. Coweta

(4-1)

40

8

(tie) Piedmont

(3-1)

40

7

8. McAlester

(3-1)

28

10

9. Sapulpa

(3-1)

18

6

10. Guthrie

(3-1)

15

9

Others receiving votes: El Reno 6. Pryor 2. Lawton Mac 1. Claremore 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Wagoner (8)

(5-0)

89

1

2. Weatherford (1)

(4-0)

79

2

3. Tuttle

(5-0)

74

3

4. Poteau

(3-2)

55

4

5. Blanchard

(3-2)

51

6

6. Skiatook

(3-1)

36

7

7. Cache

(3-2)

28

5

8. John Marshall

(2-2)

26

8

9. Fort Gibson

(5-0)

22

9

10. Clinton

(3-1)

11

NR

(tie) Cushing

(4-1)

11

10

Others receiving votes: Newcastle 9. Grove 4.

Others receiving votes: Vinita 5. Berryhill 4. Sequoyah Tahlequah 2. Checotah 1. Inola 1. McLoud 1. Perkins-Tryon 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (8)

(4-0)

89

1

2. Holland Hall (1)

(5-0)

81

2

3. Heritage Hall

(4-1)

69

3

4. Stigler

(5-0)

62

4

5. Verdigris

(4-0)

55

5

6. Kingston

(5-0)

44

7

7. Kingfisher

(3-2)

35

6

8. Anadarko

(3-1)

31

8

9. Sulphur

(3-2)

8

NR

10. Lone Grove

(3-2)

6

T10

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Vian (9)

(5-0)

90

1

2. Jones

(4-1)

75

2

3. Washington

(5-0)

73

3

4. Beggs

(3-1)

56

4

5. Marlow

(4-0)

55

5

6. Adair

(4-1)

36

6

7. Frederick

(4-0)

29

T8

8. Millwood

(2-1)

28

7

9. Cascia Hall

(4-1)

19

T8

10. Prague

(3-0)

12

10

Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Metro Christian 6. Eufaula 3. Sperry 2. Community Christian 1. Kellyville 1. Antlers 1. Davis 1.

Class 1A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Cashion (6)

(6-0)

87

1

2. Pawhuska (3)

(5-0)

83

2

3. Ringling

(4-0)

71

3

4. Pawnee

(4-1)

59

4

5. Thomas Custer

(3-1)

53

5

6. Gore

(3-0)

45

6

7. Okemah

(3-1)

33

7

8. Minco

(4-1)

23

8

9. Tonkawa

(3-1)

15

9

10. Texhoma

(5-0)

11

T10

Others receiving votes: Elmore City 6. Wewoka 4. Colcord 3. Crescent 1. Morrison 1.

Class B

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Shattuck (8)

(4-0)

44

1

2. Dewar (1)

(5-0)

37

2

3. Davenport

(5-0)

27

3

4. Cherokee

(4-1)

18

4

5. Alex

(3-2)

4

5

Others receiving votes: Laverne 2. Covington-Douglas 2. Caddo 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Timberlake (9)

(5-0)

45

1

2. Buffalo

(5-0)

34

2

3. Mountain View-Gotebo

(5-0)

26

3

4. Sasakwa

(4-1)

15

4

5. Waynoka

(5-0)

8

5

Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 2.

