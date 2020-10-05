Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 5. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Owasso (9)
(5-0)
45
1
2. Jenks
(3-1)
36
2
3. Broken Arrow
(2-2)
24
3
4. Edmond Santa Fe
(3-2)
15
4
5. Yukon
(4-1)
10
T5
Others receiving votes: Mustang 2. Norman North 2. Union 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby (9)
(4-0)
45
1
2. Stillwater
(4-0)
36
2
3. Midwest City
(3-1)
22
3
4. Choctaw
(3-2)
13
4
5. Putnam North
(4-0)
11
NR
Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 3. Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 2.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carl Albert (5)
(3-1)
82
1
2. Bishop Kelley (1)
(4-0)
81
2
3. Collinsville (3)
(5-0)
77
3
4. McGuinness
(4-1)
62
4
5. Ardmore
(2-0)
42
5
6. Coweta
(4-1)
40
8
(tie) Piedmont
(3-1)
40
7
8. McAlester
(3-1)
28
10
9. Sapulpa
(3-1)
18
6
10. Guthrie
(3-1)
15
9
Others receiving votes: El Reno 6. Pryor 2. Lawton Mac 1. Claremore 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Wagoner (8)
(5-0)
89
1
2. Weatherford (1)
(4-0)
79
2
3. Tuttle
(5-0)
74
3
4. Poteau
(3-2)
55
4
5. Blanchard
(3-2)
51
6
6. Skiatook
(3-1)
36
7
7. Cache
(3-2)
28
5
8. John Marshall
(2-2)
26
8
9. Fort Gibson
(5-0)
22
9
10. Clinton
(3-1)
11
NR
(tie) Cushing
(4-1)
11
10
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 9. Grove 4.
Others receiving votes: Vinita 5. Berryhill 4. Sequoyah Tahlequah 2. Checotah 1. Inola 1. McLoud 1. Perkins-Tryon 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (8)
(4-0)
89
1
2. Holland Hall (1)
(5-0)
81
2
3. Heritage Hall
(4-1)
69
3
4. Stigler
(5-0)
62
4
5. Verdigris
(4-0)
55
5
6. Kingston
(5-0)
44
7
7. Kingfisher
(3-2)
35
6
8. Anadarko
(3-1)
31
8
9. Sulphur
(3-2)
8
NR
10. Lone Grove
(3-2)
6
T10
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Vian (9)
(5-0)
90
1
2. Jones
(4-1)
75
2
3. Washington
(5-0)
73
3
4. Beggs
(3-1)
56
4
5. Marlow
(4-0)
55
5
6. Adair
(4-1)
36
6
7. Frederick
(4-0)
29
T8
8. Millwood
(2-1)
28
7
9. Cascia Hall
(4-1)
19
T8
10. Prague
(3-0)
12
10
Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Metro Christian 6. Eufaula 3. Sperry 2. Community Christian 1. Kellyville 1. Antlers 1. Davis 1.
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Cashion (6)
(6-0)
87
1
2. Pawhuska (3)
(5-0)
83
2
3. Ringling
(4-0)
71
3
4. Pawnee
(4-1)
59
4
5. Thomas Custer
(3-1)
53
5
6. Gore
(3-0)
45
6
7. Okemah
(3-1)
33
7
8. Minco
(4-1)
23
8
9. Tonkawa
(3-1)
15
9
10. Texhoma
(5-0)
11
T10
Others receiving votes: Elmore City 6. Wewoka 4. Colcord 3. Crescent 1. Morrison 1.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Shattuck (8)
(4-0)
44
1
2. Dewar (1)
(5-0)
37
2
3. Davenport
(5-0)
27
3
4. Cherokee
(4-1)
18
4
5. Alex
(3-2)
4
5
Others receiving votes: Laverne 2. Covington-Douglas 2. Caddo 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (9)
(5-0)
45
1
2. Buffalo
(5-0)
34
2
3. Mountain View-Gotebo
(5-0)
26
3
4. Sasakwa
(4-1)
15
4
5. Waynoka
(5-0)
8
5
Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 2.
