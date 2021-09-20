Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 20. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Owasso (7)(3-0)351
2. Jenks(2-1)282
3. Union(2-1)203
4. Norman North(3-0)9T5
5. Moore(3-0)6T5

Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 4. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Mustang 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (7)(3-0)351
2. Choctaw(2-1)263
3. B.T. Washington(3-0)184
3. Stillwater(2-1)182
5. Sand Springs(3-0)65

Others receiving votes: Del City 2.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. McAlester (4)(3-0)661
2. Collinsville (3)(3-0)652
3. Coweta(3-0)583
4. Guthrie(3-0)425
5. Lawton Mac(3-0)38T6
6. Ardmore(3-0)318
7. McGuinness(3-0)304
8. Carl Albert(2-1)27T6
9. Sapulpa(2-1)169
10. Pryor(2-1)510

Others receiving votes: Noble 4. Eisenhower 2. El Reno 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (4)(3-0)671
2. Cushing (3)(3-0)642
3. Poteau(2-1)504
4. Clinton(2-1)483
5. Wagoner(2-1)375
6. Weatherford(2-0)32T6
7. Hilldale(3-0)30T6
8. Grove(3-0)2010
9. Bethany(2-1)158
10. Blanchard(2-1)139

Others receiving votes: Bristow 4. Cache 3. Elk City 2.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Holland Hall (5)(3-0)681
2. Lincoln Christian (2)(4-0)642
3. Heritage Hall(3-0)503
4. Verdigris(3-0)494
5. Stigler(4-0)396
6. Kingfisher(2-1)365
7. Plainview(1-2)168
8. Madill(3-0)15T10
9. Kingston(2-1)147
10. Seminole(4-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 10. Perkins-Tryon 9. Vinita 2.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Washington (4)(3-0)652
2. Metro Christian (2)(2-1)601
3. Marlow (1)(3-0)573
4. Beggs(2-1)364
5. Jones(1-2)355
6. Oklahoma Christian(3-0)346
7. Eufaula(2-1)25T9
8. Vian(2-1)17T9
9. Millwood(1-2)157
10. Victory Christian(1-2)9NR
(tie) Rejoice Christian School(2-1)9NR

Others receiving votes: Prague 7. Chandler 7. Comanche 3. Spiro 3. Kiefer 2. Antlers 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Ringling (7)(3-0)701
2. Cashion(3-1)612
3. Gore(3-0)583
4. Hooker(3-0)445
5. Mooreland(2-0)326
6. Okemah(3-0)31T7
7. Wayne(3-0)1710
8. Pawhuska(3-0)164
9. Hominy(4-0)15NR
10. Tonkawa(2-1)14T7

Others receiving votes: Morrison 13. Colcord 7. Fairview 4. Watonga 3.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Shattuck (3)(3-0)282
2. Laverne (2)(2-0)241
3. Dewar (2)(4-0)223
4. Davenport(3-0)154
5. Balko-Forgan(4-0)115

Others receiving votes: Canton 4. Regent Prep 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (7)(3-0)351
2. Timberlake(3-0)272
3. Tyrone(1-1)174
4. Waynoka(2-1)133
5. Sasakwa(2-0)4NR
(tie) Bluejacket(3-0)4NR

Others receiving votes: Welch 3. Maud 1. Maysville 1.

